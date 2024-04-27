Instant analysis of Chargers selecting CB Tarheeb Still

The Chargers have finally addressed the cornerback position.

It wasn’t a name most fans in LA knew.

Los Angeles selected Maryland corner Tarheeb Still on Saturday with the 137th overall pick, pulling a four-year starter from the Big Ten to add to their secondary room.

Still was a Freshman All-American in 2020, leading Maryland in passes defended. As a senior in 2023, he was named second team All-Big Ten and led the Terrapins in interceptions.

A balanced corner with the ability to play press coverage from the outside or in the slot, Still is a smooth athlete with ample ball production and instincts to stick on an NFL roster. He’s probably best suited for off-coverage for now, where he can keep routes in front of him, because his recovery speed tends to be subpar.

A potential option at nickel corner in Jesse Minter’s zone scheme, Still’s selection provides competition with 2023 nickel Ja’Sir Taylor. It also likely means Asante Samuel Jr. will stick on the outside.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire