On episode 160 of Inside the SCCA, we connect with Mark Weber. He’s an SCCA Hall of Famer. He started more than 60 runoffs races… and he’s been racing for more than 50 years. He’s on the SCCA Board of Directors. He tells one heck of a story and he’s also a badass motorsports photographer. We’re going to chat about life behind the wheel, behind the lens and behind the scenes of the SCCA.

Story originally appeared on Racer