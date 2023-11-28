Insane Hurts and Elliott numbers dominate this week's Roob's Eagles Stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

We’re going to be heavy on Jake Elliott and Jalen Hurts in this week’s Roob’s Eagles Stats. Because they both turned in historic performances Sunday in the Eagles’ overtime win vs. the Bills and the numbers are mind-blowing

We’ll start with Hurts and move on to Elliott and work in a few other Eagles eye-opening numbers, stats and trends along the way.

1. Hurts became the first Eagles quarterback with four touchdowns in a second half in 13 years and the fifth all-time. Michael Vick did it against the Giants in that crazy 38-31 comeback win at the Meadowlands in 2010 – two TD passes to Jeremy Maclin and one to Brent Celek and TD run. Before that you have to go back to 1989 and that unforgettable 42-37 win over Washington at RFK Stadium. Randall Cunningham threw two second-half TDs to Keith Jackson and one each to Cris Carter and Mike Quick. Also Adrian Burk of all people did it twice in 1954 – both in wins over Washington .

2. Hurts is now 33-12 in 45 career starts. Only six quarterbacks in NFL history had a better record after 45 starts: Daryle Lamonica [39-6], Patrick Mahomes [37-8], Lamar Jackson [36-9], Ken Stabler [35-10], Kurt Warner [35-10] and Dan Marino [34-11].

3. Hurts’ game-winning 12-yard TD run is the 3rd-longest overtime rushing touchdown in history by a quarterback. Michael Vick - then with the Falcons - had a 46-yarder against the Vikings in 2002 and another former Eagle, Vince Young, had a 39-yarder for the Titans in 2006 against the Texans. Hurts now has 11 career multiple-touchdown games, 2nd-most in Eagles history behind only Steve Van Buren. Hurts also broke a tie with Cam Newton for most multiple-TD games ever by a quarterback. Nobody else has more than seven. Hurts became the first quarterback ever with three straight seasons with double-digit touchdowns (he was already the first with two straight). And he tied Brian Westbrook with his 37th career rushing TD for fourth-most in Eagles history. He trails only Van Buren (69), Wilbert Montgomery (45) and LeSean McCoy (44).

4. One more on Hurts: He now has 99 combined rushing and passing touchdowns in his first 45 career starts. Only six quarterbacks in NFL history have had more, and Hurts trails three of them by just one touchdown: Patrick Mahomes (112), Dan Marino (106), Deshaun Watson (102), Kurt Warner (100), Daryle Lamonica (100) and Lamar Jackson (100).

5. D'Andre Swift has recorded four games this year with a rushing average of 5.7 or higher [minimum 12 attempts]. With six games to go, he’s only the fifth Eagle with four such games in a season. Brian Westbrook had five in 2007, LeSean McCoy had five in 2013 and three players have had three: Swede Hanson in 1934, Steve Van Buren in 1947 and 1948 and Shady in 2011 and 2014. Swift has three runs of at least 30 yards. Only Saquon Barkley and De’Von Achane have more this year.

6. The Eagles have been outgained by 98 or more yards in each of their last four games – and won them all. They’re the first team in NFL history to win four straight games despite being outgained by at least 98 yards in all four. They’ve been outgained by a total of 437 yards in those four games, and that’s the most yards any team has ever been outgained during four consecutive wins. The previous high was 410 by the 2020 Dolphins.

7. Josh Allen is the first player ever with at least 300 passing yards and 80 rushing yards against the Eagles. The most rushing yards previously by an opposing quarterback who threw for 300 yards was Cam Newton’s 52 for the Panthers in 2012.

8. The Eagles have won consecutive games after trailing by double digits at halftime for only the third time in franchise history. They did it in 1995 with wins over the Cowboys and Cards behind Rodney Peete and again in 2014 with wins over the Jaguars and Colts behind Nick Foles. They are actually the first NFL team with consecutive wins after trailing by 10 or more points at halftime since the 2014 Eagles. Only eight other teams have ever done it.

9. With his 59-yarder to tie the game at the end of regulation Sunday, Jake Elliott is now 3-for-3 in his career from 59 yards and out. He’s one of only five kickers with three or more career 59-yarders and the only one who hasn’t missed. There have only been 59 field goals in NFL history of 59 yards or longer. Elliott has made 11 field goals of 54 yards or more. No other Eagles kicker has ever made more than one. Elliott is 11-for-17 (65 percent). All other Eagles kickers are 5-for-41 (12 percent). His 65 percent career accuracy from at least 54 yards is 4th-highest in history by a kicker with at least 10 makes (behind Daniel Carlson 92 percent, Harrison Butker 88 percent and Matt Gay 68 percent).

10. Now to the stat that took me six hours to figure out with able assistance from the Stathead field goal finder: Elliott on Sunday became only the second kicker in NFL history with more than one career field goal of at least 59 yards that either won or tied a game in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter or came in overtime. The only other one to do it is Matt Prater with the Broncos in 2011 and the Lions in 2020. In all, there have been only 12 such field goals in NFL history. Three came in domes, six in dry conditions in Florida, Nashville, Charlotte or New Orleans (outdoors), and one at altitude in Denver. Only two came outdoors in the Northeast – Jake Elliott vs. the Giants in 2017 at the Meadowlands and Jake Elliott vs. the Bills in 2023. Only one came in the rain. Yes, I looked it up. Here's a look at those 12 field goals:

Nov. 8, 1970: Tom Dempsey made a 63-yarder with 0:00 to give the Saints a 17-17 win over the Lions at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans.

Oct. 26, 2006: Matt Bryant made a 61-yarder with 0:00 left to give the Buccaneers a 23-21 win over the Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Dec. 3, 2006: Rob Bironas made a 60-yarder with 0:07 remaining to give the Titans a 30-27 win over the Colts at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn.

Oct. 3, 2010: Josh Scobee made a 59-yarder with 0:00 left to give the Jaguars a 31-28 win over the Colts at EverBank Field in Jacksonville.

Dec. 11, 2011: Matt Prater made a 59-yarder with 0:03 remaining in the fourth quarter for the Broncos to send their game against the Bears into overtime at 10-10. Prater made a 51-yarder in overtime to give the Broncos the win at Sports Authority Field in Denver.

Sept. 24, 2017: Jake Elliott made a 61-yarder with 0:00 on the clock to give the Eagles a 27-24 win over the Giants at the Linc.

Oct. 17, 2018: Graham Gano made a 63-yarder with 0:01 remaining to give the Panthers a 33-31 win over the Giants at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Oct. 21, 2018: Chandler Catanzaro made a 59-yarder with 1:50 left in overtime to give the Buccaneers a 26-23 win over the Browns at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Nov. 15, 2020: Prater made a 59-yarder with 0:00 on the clock to give the Lions a 30-27 win over the Washington Football Team at Ford Field in Detroit.

Sept. 26, 2021: Tucker made a 66-yarder with 0:00 left to give the Ravens a 19-17 win over the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.

Dec. 24, 2022: Greg Joseph made a 61-yarder with 0:00 remaining to give the Vikings a 27-24 win over the Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Nov. 27, 2023: Jake Elliott made a 59-yarder with 0:00 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the Bills 34-34 in overtime. The Eagles won on Jalen Hurts’ 12-yard touchdown.