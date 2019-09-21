Week 3 Injury Wrap: Waiting on Marlon Mack

Marlon Mack looks like a game-time decision for Week 3. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Things got ugly in a hurry around here. Let’s pick through the Week 3 injury report.

• The Colts don’t seem too concerned about T.Y. Hilton (quad), so look for him to play against Atlanta despite his questionable tag. Marlon Mack (calf) is more in limbo; he had a partial workout Friday after missing the previous two days. Jordan Wilkins probably has more sleeper juice than Nyheim Hines, although the Falcons struggle with pass-catching backs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• Alshon Jeffery (calf) didn’t practice all week, though the Eagles still list him as questionable. The team also activated Greg Ward off the practice squad Saturday, which could be a clue that Jeffery can’t go. DeSean Jackson (abdomen) will not play. Dallas Goedert (calf) has a shot after a limited practice Friday. Nelson Agholor was highly involved Week 2 and stands to benefit from all the attrition.

• With Devin Singletary (hamstring) week to week, Frank Gore by default becomes the Buffalo rushing game. Gore has a very high floor for touches Sunday against Cincinnati; Buffalo is a six-point favorite.

• Josh Jacobs (groin) returned to practice and had a full day Friday, so look for him at Minnesota. Volatile lineman Richie Incognito is also back in the mix.

• Mark Andrews (foot) had two days of limited practice, suggesting he’ll play at Kansas City.

• The Panthers are probably better off with a healthy quarterback right now, no matter who it is. Cam Newton (foot) won’t play Week 3. Kyle Allen, who didn’t look overmatched in limited play last year, gets the call. I still have buoyant ranks for my primary Carolina skill players.

• Michael Badgley (groin) should return for the Chargers, but you don’t want to gamble on a kicker who might not be 100 percent.

Story continues

• Damien Williams (knee) won’t play against Baltimore, though LeSean McCoy plans to go despite a sore ankle. Perhaps Darwin Thompson or Darrell Williams will spread their wings here.

• Michael Gallup (knee) is out indefinitely, a shame given how dynamite he’s looked. Devin Smith interests me more than Randall Cobb. Featured back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to return to full-time duty.

• Sterling Shepard (concussion) returns, and obviously he’ll be working with rookie QB Daniel Jones. I’d like a show-me game from both parties.

• Ted Ginn (thigh) will play, but Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) is not available. With Drew Brees out, it’s hard to trust the secondary Saints options. Quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill will probably both play at Seattle.

• Rashad Penny tweaked his hamstring Friday, putting him in doubt for Sunday’s home game against New Orleans. David Moore (shoulder) should be ready for his seasonal debut.

• Sam Darnold (mono) is hoping for a Week 5 return. Luke Falk starts Sunday at New England, then the Jets are off next week.

• It’s been mostly a messy year at tight end, and add Davis Njoku (wrist) to the list. He was placed on IR Friday. Demetrius Harris steps into a starting role; your pickup probably comes elsewhere.

• As you’ve surely heard by now, Antonio Brown was released by the Patriots on Friday. Phillip Dorsett could be a sneaky value pick, building rapport with Tom Brady and on a streak of 23 straight targets caught.

• Josh Rosen picks up the start at Dallas. It’s difficult to evaluate Rosen, given the deplorable teams he’s been on the last two years. Fire up the Dallas defense.

• With Tyler Higbee (chest) out, perhaps Gerald Everett makes sense as a deep-league dart throw at tight end.

• Jordan Reed (concussion) has been out of the mix this week, making it seem unlikely he’ll play Monday against Chicago. Vernon Davis has a low floor and low ceiling, but he’ll probably see starter snaps.