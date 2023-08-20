Injury Update: WR Danny Gray suffers shoulder injury in preseason vs. Broncos

With Ray-Ray McCloud already out with an injury, another member of the San Francisco 49ers’ receiving core could be on the mend. Following the 49ers’ 21-20 win over the Denver Broncos in week two of the preseason, Kyle Shanahan provided injury updates for the team.

Shanahan announced second-year pass catcher Danny Gray suffered an injury against the Broncos. According to Shanahan, Gray possibly has a broken collarbone injury. The wideout will still undergo testing after his first set of X-rays were inconclusive.

WR Danny Gray has a "possible collarbone," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. He is getting further observations to determine the extent of the injury. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 20, 2023

Gray left the game early after returning the opening kickoff for the 49ers. With both McCloud and Gray potentially out, the 49ers will have an opening in the kickoff return game with the start of the regular season quickly approaching.

Gray played 13 games his rookie season, pulling in only one catch for 10 yards on seven targets. Gray was drafted in the third round out of SMU in the 2022 NFL draft.

