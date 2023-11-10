Injury News: LSU QB Jayden Daniels listed as probable vs. Florida

The biggest question of the week for LSU has been the status of quarterback Jayden Daniels, who exited Saturday’s loss to Alabama after taking a hard hit to the head.

Daniels was placed in concussion protocol and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Ahead of Saturday’s Week 11 contest against Florida, LSU fans got some encouraging news. Daniels is listed as probable heading into the game and is expected to suit up against the Gators.

On Wednesday, coach Brian Kelly said Daniels would return to practice and, if all went well, would be full contact for Thursday’s practice session.

Daniels is a Heisman contender and leads one of the most potent passing attacks in the country. LSU needs him on the field, and it sounds like barring a setback, that’s expected to happen.

