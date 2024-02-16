Injury knocks Justin Tafa out of UFC 298 fight with Marcos Rogerio de Lima on weigh-in day

IRVINE, Calif. – The preliminary card for the UFC’s return to Southern California took a hit on weigh-in day.

The only heavyweight fight on the card at UFC 298 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., is off after Justin Tafa (7-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) suffered an injury at some point before his trip to the scale for a fight against Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-9-1 MMA, 10-7 UFC).

Details of the injury weren’t disclosed, but a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the fight’s removal to MMA Junkie. UFC officials have not yet made a formal announcement, though it was discussed on the live-streamed UFC 298 weigh-ins preview show.

The 30-year-old Tafa, from New Zealand, has won three straight fights by first-round knockout. But in late 2021, ahead of a head-kick KO win over Harry Hunsucker, he missed his mark on the scale and got saddled with the dubious distinction of being the first UFC heavyweight to miss weight.

Rogerio de Lima, 38, was looking to get back in the win column after a 33-second knockout loss to Derrick Lewis in July 2029 snapped a two-fight winning streak.

With the change, the UFC 298 lineup now includes:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria – for featherweight title

Paulo Costa vs. Robert Whittaker

Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Lemos

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Danny Barlow vs. Josh Quinlan

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 298.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie