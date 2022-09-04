Initial priority ranking for the 50 KFT graduates who earned their 2022-23 PGA Tour cards

With the final 25 PGA Tour cards for the 2022-23 season being handed out upon conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the list of 50 Korn Ferry Tour graduates for the Class of 2022 are set.

Justin Suh, the four-time All-American at USC who turned pro in 2019 and last month clinched one of 25 Tour cards available via the regular-season KFT points race, won Sunday at Victoria National to finish as the top point-getter in combined regular-season and KFT Finals points. The designation earns Suh fully exempt status for his rookie season on Tour, plus spots in The Players and U.S. Open next year.

Will Gordon, who won the Finals opener two weeks ago, was T-26 at the KFT Championship to finish No. 1 in Finals points and also earn fully exempt Tour status as he returns to the Tour after a season on KFT.

Justin Suh wins KFT Championship, now fully exempt for rookie PGA Tour season

Both Suh and Gordon will not be subject to the reshuffle, which will occur within the KFT graduate category five times throughout next season and for the first time following the fall.

Here is the complete initial priority ranking for the 50 KFT grads entering the new PGA Tour season, which begins in two weeks in Napa, California:

(Note: priority ranking alternates combined and Finals top 25)

1. Justin Suh (Combined; fully exempt)

2. Will Gordon (Finals; fully exempt)

3. Carl Yuan

4. Paul Haley II

5. David Lingmerth

6. Marty Dou

7. Austin Eckroat

8. Robby Shelton

9. Philip Knowles

10. MJ Daffue

11. Michael Gligic

12. Taylor Montgomery

13. Dean Burmester

14. Ben Taylor

15. Eric Cole

16. Seonghyeon Kim

17. Joseph Bramlett

18. Harry Hall

19. Austin Cook

20. Brandon Matthews

21. Nick Hardy

22. Augusto Nunez

23. Henrik Norlander

24. Ben An

25. Ben Martin

26. Erik Barnes

27. Ryan Armour

28. Ben Griffin

29. Nicholas Lindheim

30. Davis Thompson

31. Brent Grant

32. Michael Kim

33. Tyson Alexander

34. Carson Young

35. Harrison Endycott

36. Scott Harrington

37. Trevor Werbylo

38. Thomas Detry

39. Kevin Roy

40. Tano Goya

41. Anders Albertson

42. Nicholas Echavarria

43. Kevin Yu

44. Sam Stevens

45. Vincent Norrman

46. Matti Schmid

47. Trevor Cone

48. Brice Garnett

49. Brian Stuard

50. Kyle Westmoreland