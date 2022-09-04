Initial priority ranking for the 50 KFT graduates who earned their 2022-23 PGA Tour cards
With the final 25 PGA Tour cards for the 2022-23 season being handed out upon conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the list of 50 Korn Ferry Tour graduates for the Class of 2022 are set.
Justin Suh, the four-time All-American at USC who turned pro in 2019 and last month clinched one of 25 Tour cards available via the regular-season KFT points race, won Sunday at Victoria National to finish as the top point-getter in combined regular-season and KFT Finals points. The designation earns Suh fully exempt status for his rookie season on Tour, plus spots in The Players and U.S. Open next year.
Will Gordon, who won the Finals opener two weeks ago, was T-26 at the KFT Championship to finish No. 1 in Finals points and also earn fully exempt Tour status as he returns to the Tour after a season on KFT.
Both Suh and Gordon will not be subject to the reshuffle, which will occur within the KFT graduate category five times throughout next season and for the first time following the fall.
Here is the complete initial priority ranking for the 50 KFT grads entering the new PGA Tour season, which begins in two weeks in Napa, California:
(Note: priority ranking alternates combined and Finals top 25)
1. Justin Suh (Combined; fully exempt)
2. Will Gordon (Finals; fully exempt)
3. Carl Yuan
4. Paul Haley II
5. David Lingmerth
6. Marty Dou
7. Austin Eckroat
8. Robby Shelton
9. Philip Knowles
10. MJ Daffue
11. Michael Gligic
12. Taylor Montgomery
13. Dean Burmester
14. Ben Taylor
15. Eric Cole
16. Seonghyeon Kim
17. Joseph Bramlett
18. Harry Hall
19. Austin Cook
20. Brandon Matthews
21. Nick Hardy
22. Augusto Nunez
23. Henrik Norlander
24. Ben An
25. Ben Martin
26. Erik Barnes
27. Ryan Armour
28. Ben Griffin
29. Nicholas Lindheim
30. Davis Thompson
31. Brent Grant
32. Michael Kim
33. Tyson Alexander
34. Carson Young
35. Harrison Endycott
36. Scott Harrington
37. Trevor Werbylo
38. Thomas Detry
39. Kevin Roy
40. Tano Goya
41. Anders Albertson
42. Nicholas Echavarria
43. Kevin Yu
44. Sam Stevens
45. Vincent Norrman
46. Matti Schmid
47. Trevor Cone
48. Brice Garnett
49. Brian Stuard
50. Kyle Westmoreland