Initial College Football Playoff rankings released for 2023
The initial release of the College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on Tuesday night, and some teams had to feel like they got tricked, with others feeling like the rankings were quite the treat on Halloween night.
The debate going in revolved around which of the undefeated Power Five teams would be put on top if the heap. Would it be Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, or Washington? What about the one-loss teams like Texas, Oregon, and Alabama, and what happens with the non-Power Five schools?
That was all answered Tuesday live on ESPN with plenty of commentary and opinions sure to follow. If you are reading this, there’s no doubt you landed here because you too are interested in what the rankings were.
Here’s the complete College Football Playoff rankings after Week 1, with the top ten first, followed by the rest of the top 25 teams.
No. 10 - Ole Miss Rebels
Record and Remaining Schedule
Record: 7-1
Date
Opponent
11/4
vs. Texas A&M
11/11
at Georgia
11/18
vs. UL Monroe
11/23
at Mississippi State
No. 9 - Oklahoma Sooners
Record and Remaining Schedule
Record: 7-1
Date
Opponent
11/4
11/11
vs. West Virginia
11/18
at BYU
11/24
vs. TCU
No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide
Record and Remaining Schedule
Record: 7-1
Date
Opponent
11/4
vs. LSU
11/11
at Kentucky
11/18
vs. Chattanooga
11/25
at Auburn
No. 7 - Texas Longhorns
Record and Remaining Schedule
Record: 7-1
Date
Opponent
11/4
vs. Kansas State
11/11
at TCU
11/18
at Iowa State
11/24
vs. Texas Tech
No. 6 - Oregon Ducks
Record and Remaining Schedule
Record: 7-1
Date
Opponent
11/4
vs. Cal
11/11
vs. USC
11/18
at Arizona State
11/24
vs. Oregon State
No. 5 - Washington Huskies
Record and Remaining Schedule
Record: 8-0
Date
Opponent
11/4
at USC
11/11
vs. Utah
11/18
at Oregon State
11/25
vs. Washington State
No. 4 - Florida State Seminoles
Record and Remaining Schedule
Record: 8-0
Date
Opponent
11/4
at Pitt
11/11
vs. Miami (FL)
11/18
vs. North Alabama
11/25
at Florida
No. 3 - Michigan Wolverines
Record and Remaining Schedule
Record: 8-0
Date
Opponent
11/4
vs. Purdue
11/11
at Penn State
11/18
at Maryland
11/25
vs. Ohio State
No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs
Record and Remaining Schedule
8-0
Date
Opponent
11/4
vs. Missouri
11/11
vs. Ole Miss
11/18
at Tennessee
11/25
at Georgia Tech
No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes
Record and Remaining Schedule
8-0
Date
Opponent
11/4
at Rutgers
11/11
vs. Michigan State
11/18
vs. Minnesota
11/25
at Michigan
Week 1 College Football Playoff Top 25
Ranking
Team
No. 1
Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2
Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3
Michigan Wolverines
No. 4
Florida State Seminoles
No. 5
Washington Huskies
No. 6
Oregon Ducks
No. 7
Texas Longhorns
No. 8
Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 9
No. 10
Ole Miss Rebels
No. 11
Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 12
No. 13
No. 14
LSU Tigers
No. 15
No. 16
No. 17
Tennessee Volunteers
No. 18
No. 19
No. 20
No. 21
No. 22
Oklahoma State Cowboys
No. 23
No. 24
No. 25
