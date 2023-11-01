Initial College Football Playoff rankings released for 2023

The initial release of the College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on Tuesday night, and some teams had to feel like they got tricked, with others feeling like the rankings were quite the treat on Halloween night.

The debate going in revolved around which of the undefeated Power Five teams would be put on top if the heap. Would it be Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, or Washington? What about the one-loss teams like Texas, Oregon, and Alabama, and what happens with the non-Power Five schools?

That was all answered Tuesday live on ESPN with plenty of commentary and opinions sure to follow. If you are reading this, there’s no doubt you landed here because you too are interested in what the rankings were.

Here’s the complete College Football Playoff rankings after Week 1, with the top ten first, followed by the rest of the top 25 teams.

No. 10 - Ole Miss Rebels

Record and Remaining Schedule

Record: 7-1

Date Opponent 11/4 vs. Texas A&M 11/11 at Georgia 11/18 vs. UL Monroe 11/23 at Mississippi State

No. 9 - Oklahoma Sooners

Record and Remaining Schedule

Record: 7-1

No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Record and Remaining Schedule

Record: 7-1

Date Opponent 11/4 vs. LSU 11/11 at Kentucky 11/18 vs. Chattanooga 11/25 at Auburn

No. 7 - Texas Longhorns

Record and Remaining Schedule

Record: 7-1

Date Opponent 11/4 vs. Kansas State 11/11 at TCU 11/18 at Iowa State 11/24 vs. Texas Tech

No. 6 - Oregon Ducks

Record and Remaining Schedule

Record: 7-1

Date Opponent 11/4 vs. Cal 11/11 vs. USC 11/18 at Arizona State 11/24 vs. Oregon State

No. 5 - Washington Huskies

Record and Remaining Schedule

Record: 8-0

Date Opponent 11/4 at USC 11/11 vs. Utah 11/18 at Oregon State 11/25 vs. Washington State

No. 4 - Florida State Seminoles

Record and Remaining Schedule

Record: 8-0

Date Opponent 11/4 at Pitt 11/11 vs. Miami (FL) 11/18 vs. North Alabama 11/25 at Florida

No. 3 - Michigan Wolverines

Record and Remaining Schedule

Record: 8-0

Date Opponent 11/4 vs. Purdue 11/11 at Penn State 11/18 at Maryland 11/25 vs. Ohio State

No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs

Record and Remaining Schedule

8-0

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Record and Remaining Schedule

8-0

Date Opponent 11/4 at Rutgers 11/11 vs. Michigan State 11/18 vs. Minnesota 11/25 at Michigan

Week 1 College Football Playoff Top 25

