Initial College Football Playoff rankings released for 2023

Phil Harrison
·3 min read

The initial release of the College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on Tuesday night, and some teams had to feel like they got tricked, with others feeling like the rankings were quite the treat on Halloween night.

The debate going in revolved around which of the undefeated Power Five teams would be put on top if the heap. Would it be Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, or Washington? What about the one-loss teams like Texas, Oregon, and Alabama, and what happens with the non-Power Five schools?

That was all answered Tuesday live on ESPN with plenty of commentary and opinions sure to follow. If you are reading this, there’s no doubt you landed here because you too are interested in what the rankings were.

Here’s the complete College Football Playoff rankings after Week 1, with the top ten first, followed by the rest of the top 25 teams.

No. 10 - Ole Miss Rebels

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record and Remaining Schedule

Record: 7-1

Date

Opponent

11/4

vs. Texas A&M

11/11

at Georgia

11/18

vs. UL Monroe

11/23

at Mississippi State

 

No. 9 - Oklahoma Sooners

USA TODAY SMG

Record and Remaining Schedule

Record: 7-1

Date

Opponent

11/4

at Oklahoma State

11/11

vs. West Virginia

11/18

at BYU

11/24

vs. TCU

 

No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record and Remaining Schedule

Record: 7-1

Date

Opponent

11/4

vs. LSU

11/11

at Kentucky

11/18

vs. Chattanooga

11/25

at Auburn

 

No. 7 - Texas Longhorns

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record and Remaining Schedule

Record: 7-1

Date

Opponent

11/4

vs. Kansas State

11/11

at TCU

11/18

at Iowa State

11/24

vs. Texas Tech

 

No. 6 - Oregon Ducks

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Record and Remaining Schedule

Record: 7-1

Date

Opponent

11/4

vs. Cal

11/11

vs. USC

11/18

at Arizona State

11/24

vs. Oregon State

 

No. 5 - Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Record and Remaining Schedule

Record: 8-0

Date

Opponent

11/4

at USC

11/11

vs. Utah

11/18

at Oregon State

11/25

vs. Washington State

 

No. 4 - Florida State Seminoles

Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Record and Remaining Schedule

Record: 8-0

Date

Opponent

11/4

at Pitt

11/11

vs. Miami (FL)

11/18

vs. North Alabama

11/25

at Florida

 

No. 3 - Michigan Wolverines

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Record and Remaining Schedule

Record: 8-0

Date

Opponent

11/4

vs. Purdue

11/11

at Penn State

11/18

at Maryland

11/25

vs. Ohio State

 

No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Record and Remaining Schedule

8-0

Date

Opponent

11/4

vs. Missouri

11/11

vs. Ole Miss

11/18

at Tennessee

11/25

at Georgia Tech

 

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State football: What players earned Buckeye leaves vs. Indiana
Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Record and Remaining Schedule

8-0

Date

Opponent

11/4

at Rutgers

11/11

vs. Michigan State

11/18

vs. Minnesota

11/25

at Michigan

NEXT … The complete College Football Playoff Top 25

Week 1 College Football Playoff Top 25

Ranking

Team

No. 1

Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2

Georgia Bulldogs

No. 3

Michigan Wolverines

No. 4

Florida State Seminoles

No. 5

Washington Huskies

No. 6

Oregon Ducks

No. 7

Texas Longhorns

No. 8

Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 9

Oklahoma Sooners

No. 10

Ole Miss Rebels

No. 11

Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 12

Missouri Tigers

No. 13

Louisville Cardinals

No. 14

LSU Tigers

No. 15

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 16

Oregon State Beavers

No. 17

Tennessee Volunteers

No. 18

Utah Utes

No. 19

UCLA Bruins

No. 20

USC Trojans

No. 21

Kansas Jayhawks

No. 22

Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 23

Kansas State Wildcats

No. 24

Tulane Green Wave

No. 25

Air Force Falcons

