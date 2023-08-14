IndyStar football preseason Super Team: Meet 2023's top offensive playmakers, gamebreakers

Here is your ALL-USA Central Indiana preseason high school football Super Team selections for offense:

QUARTERBACKS

Tyler Cherry, Center Grove, Sr.

Center Grove's Tyler Cherry poses for a photo Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-5 Duke recruit completed 65.1% of his passes for 2,269 yards and 22 touchdowns with five interceptions in his first year as a starter to help Center Grove to a third consecutive Class 6A state championship. Cherry also rushed for four TDs.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “There’s a show that came out called ‘Quarterback’ on Netflix that goes in depth with some of the (NFL quarterbacks) and I watched a couple episodes and started to like it. So I think that’s going to be a new one I’ll watch.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I like Snapchat. Keeping up with my friends, making funny faces, seeing what they are doing. But I’d say Snapchat.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “'Cherry, quit throwing the ball like Hayden (Moore’s daughter).' He gets me with that a couple times.”

Why do you wear No. 15? “There’s not a story. My uncle wore No. 15 and he was coach Moore’s first quarterback. Coach Moore wanted to keep that going so he gave me 15 as a sophomore and I’ve kept with it.”

LeBron or Jordan? “I’m going to go Jordan. I’ve heard great things. LeBron’s been my generation, but I’ve just heard such good things about Jordan it’s hard not to pick him.”

Best current fast food go to? “I don’t know if you count Panda Express as fast food, but that is definitely my favorite by far. The orange chicken is my favorite.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “I would say between Justin Herbert or Josh Allen. I try to base my play off those guys and I love watching them play. They’re great. Herbert probably has a little edge up (between the two). He went to Oregon and I used to like Oregon when I was little, following their cool uniforms and stuff.”

IHSAA football preview: Everything you need to know for 2023 season

D.J. Gordon, Park Tudor, Sr.

Park Tudor's DJ Gordon poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-1, 205-pound Gordon, a Harvard recruit, completed 67% of his passes for 2,065 yards and 32 touchdowns with three interceptions as a junior. He also rushed for 572 yards and 10 TDs. For his career, Gordon has 4,027 passing yards and 58 TDs and 1,413 rushing yards and 25 TDs.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “Gotta be ‘All American’ on Netflix. I’m on season five and I’ve been there since season one. So definitely ‘All American’ on Netflix is my number one show I’m watching. I haven’t finished it but it’s my favorite for sure. I have seen the new ‘Quarterback’ show and believe it or not, one of my teachers also saw the show and told me that, not really my playing style, but my personality reminded her of Kirk Cousins. I took that as a compliment because after watching the show Kirk Cousins is such a great guy, a genuine guy.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I’m going have to go with Instagram as my favorite because once you see someone’s Instagram you can really see into their life. A lot of Twitter is more of ‘I’m an athlete’ and TikTok is more goofing around. When you see their Instagram you see all aspects of their life from what they like to do to their sport. You

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “‘D.J. listen to me. On fourth down and one do not pull the ball just to get the first down, D.J. Do not pull it, OK. You’ve got to trust your guys. Trust your guys.’ That’s probably my best impression of coach (Spencer) Summerville.”

Why do you wear No. 18? “I’ve been wearing No. 18 since I was a little kid down at St. Matthew and Park Tudor happened to have an opening so I’ve been wearing 18 since I was in middle school and said, ‘Why not carry it on?’ Who knows how long I’ll be wearing it.”

LeBron or Jordan? “Jordan. No question. That was quick. Jordan’s the GOAT. LeBron is good, but Jordan is the GOAT.”

Best current fast food go to? “Chick-fil-A. Gotta love that chicken sandwich, fries. Chick-fil-A sauce, Polynesian sauce. Chick-fil-A by far.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Russell Wilson. I just love Russell Wilson because he has a similar build to me and I love the way he approaches the game and incorporates spirituality as well as family as well as football. That’s what I’m about. Spirituality comes first, then family then football. He has a similar mindset to me. That’s why Russell Wilson is my favorite quarterback. Will say Caleb Williams, too. I feel like I have more of a Caleb Williams playing style, but he’s not in the NFL yet so I’m going to still go with Russ.”

Thomas Gotkowski, Ben Davis, Sr.

Ben Davis's Thomas Gotkowski poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-1, 190-pound Miami of Ohio recruit completed 62.9% of his passes in nine games as a junior for 2,341 yards and 24 TDs with eight interceptions. Gotkowski also rushed for 107 yards and four TDs.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “There’s this series on Netflix called ‘Suits.’ I’ve been getting into it. There are so many seasons. I think I’m on my third season right now and it’s only been about four days. I’ve been binge-watching it. It’s right there with ‘Outer Banks’ as well. I love that series. I’ve watched it a couple times. That’s my go to.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Instagram. Instagram you can do everything. I know Snapchat a lot of people like because you can send snaps and pictures all the time, but you can do same on Instagram. I like it. I’ve always been an Instagram guy. It’s easier to control. I’m not as much of a ‘snapper.’ People like snapping fast. I’m more of a laid-back, post-once-in-a-while type of guy.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “‘Get on the line! Get on the line! Get on the line!’ There’s a bunch of other stuff I could throw in there, but that’s the main one. ‘Get on the line’ means you’re in trouble.”

Why do you wear No. 3? “When you do this (puts up three fingers) everything is OK. Everything is all good. I do three because there are three fingers in the air. Every time I play I feel like I’m all good and I’m all set to go.”

LeBron or Jordan? “All day Jordan, Jordan, Jordan. So much respect for LeBron. But Jordan. No one can beat the man’s mentality. You put him on a court with LeBron and I’m sorry, Jordan is winning all day every day.”

Best current fast food go to? “Zaxby’s. You guys will get a laugh out of this one, but they made a TikTok last year, a postgame interview, and I said, ‘I’m going to Zaxby’s to get me some chicken fingers. The Caniac combo is also in the running at (Raising) Cane’s but I’m a Zaxby guy for sure.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Patrick Mahomes. I know he’s a fan favorite for everybody … he’s a simple man. There’s not too much flavor, just kind of laid back and does his thing and competes all day.”

Bryson Luter, Lawrence Central, Sr.

Lawrence Central's Bryson Luter poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-foot, 180-pound Luter was limited to eight games as a junior due to injury, but completed 50.6% of his passes for 1,415 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for 491 yards and six TDs. For his career, Luter has 2,893 passing yards and 22 TDs and 927 rushing yards and 14 TDs.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “Favorite thing I’ve watched recently was probably the show called ‘Quarterbacks’ on Netflix. It was about Marcus Mariota, Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins. Just seeing the level or training, how hard those guys work and what the extra steps they have to do to maintain that level was very insightful. It was good seeing that knowledge and taking that in. … I love documentaries like ‘Last Chance U.’”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Probably Instagram. That’s where I’m more social and texting my friends. That’s where I spend most of my time on social media.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “On Mondays (in the summer) he’s been having these team meetings and he goes in there and pulls up this locker and he goes, ‘We’ve gotta live by this locker room code. Go hunt and play 14.’ His play 14 motto is basically that you have to play 14 games to get to the state championship. That’s kind of the model.”

Why do you wear No. 3? “The story behind No. 3 is Russell Wilson. He was my favorite quarterback even in college growing up. I just love watching him play and I kind of model my game after him. So when I got to choose my number, I chose No. 3. That’s the main inspiration behind it. Last year he struggled, but it happens. This year he’s going to bounce back and be great.”

LeBron or Jordan? “I’m going to go LeBron because that’s just what I’ve grown up on. But I think Jordan is more, in terms or worldwide impact, he’s up there. But in terms of better players, I’m going to say LeBron.”

Best current fast food go to? “I would say my favorite is (Raising) Cane’s. They recently opened one up in Noblesville so that’s the closest one to me. So I’ve been up there a lot recently.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “I would say Russell Wilson right now, but eventually he’s probably on the decline of his career. I’m a big (Alabama) Crimson Tide fan so my favorite is Jalen Hurts right now, even though he went to Oklahoma he’s next up in my opinion.”

Danny O’Neil, Cathedral, Sr.

Cathedral's Danny O'Neil poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The Colorado recruit completed 62.9% of his passes for 2,654 yards and 32 touchdowns with seven interceptions as a junior and ran for 293 yards and nine TDs. For his career, O’Neil has 5,718 passing yards and 67 TD passes with 604 rushing yards and 19 TDs.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I watched that ‘Quarterback’ documentary but that’s a boring answer. I’d say ‘Suits.’ I’ve been watching ‘Suits’ on Netflix. It’s about lawyers and stuff. Pretty entertaining. I liked Kirk (Cousins) a lot after watching the (‘Quarterback’ documentary). I didn’t know much about him, but I really liked how he handled himself and what a good guy and father he is to his kids. (Patrick) Mahomes it was cool to see what it’s like inside his life a little bit.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I’d say Instagram probably. Instagram or Twitter. I get all my recruiting updates from Twitter so I’m on there a bunch. Instagram I’m on there scrolling through it whenever I can.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “He’s always telling me to get my arm up or stop throwing sidearm when I don’t really think I am. Or he’ll say, ‘Our biggest opponent is ourselves. Every week we’re playing the Irish.’ That’s his big thing.”

Why do you wear No. 2? “The last few years there’s been a senior to wear No. 2 just to try and fulfill Mario’s legacy (Cathedral senior Mario McCullough died in a shooting in 2020). Mario passed away a few years ago so every year since then we’ve had a senior wear No. 2 and it’s been the leader of the team. Hopefully I can make him proud and make the rest of the guys who have worn No. 2 proud. I wore No. 18 (previously) for Peyton (Manning). He was my hero growing up. But I felt like No. 2 was the right move this year.”

LeBron or Jordan? “I would say LeBron. Once he got the scoring record it should be him, especially if he gets another ring.”

Best current fast food go to? “Probably Chick-fil-A. There’s one right by Cathedral so the guys are there all the time just getting stuff after workouts or after practice.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “I would say Joe Burrow. I just like the way he plays the game and I like the way he goes about everything. He’s got a little moxie to him and he’s a leader for his team. I definitely like that aspect of him.”

Mason Reynolds, Avon, Sr.

Avon's Mason Reynolds poses for a photo Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-2, 210-pound Reynolds, a Western Michigan recruit, completed 50.3% of his passes for 2,111 yards and 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions and rushed for 267 yards and four TDs as a junior. Reynolds comes into the season with 4,769 career passing yards and 39 career passing TDs.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I really like ‘Outer Banks.’ I’m through all three seasons.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I like Twitter. It keeps me updated on sports stuff — basketball, golf and mostly football.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “Whenever there is a good play, or even more a bad play, he’s always like, ‘Man!’ And when we start running he’s always like, ‘It’s not conditioning, it’s not conditioning.’”

Why do you wear No. 7? “Freshman year I was backup quarterback and I just kind of got thrown this number so ever since it kind of stuck. I like Michael Vick (a former No. 7), but I can’t quite run like him.”

LeBron or Jordan? “Michael Jordan for sure. If LeBron played in his day he’d be shut down.”

Best current fast food go to? “I really like Chick-fil-A. I get the spicy chicken sandwich and fries.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “I really like Joe Burrow. He’s just so smooth and reads the field so well.”

Jace Stuckey, Triton Central, Sr.

Triton Central's Jace Stuckey poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-2, 190-pound Eastern Michigan recruit completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,657 yards and 23 TDs with six interceptions as a junior to help the Tigers to a 10-3 record and a sectional championship. Stuckey also rushed for 232 yards and eight TDs.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “‘Oppenheimer.’ It’s long but it goes by pretty quick.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “YouTube. I like YouTube. There’s a lot of stuff on there. It’s cool to watch stuff. I don’t upload anything. There’s all sorts of stuff. It’s applicable for school, entertainment, everything. It’s got everything on there. That’s why I like it.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “‘Rookie.’ Every sentence there’s ‘rookie.’ Seniors are rookies, other coaches are rookies. It’s not normally derogatory. It’s more goofy, but I hear that a lot. Sometimes even good stuff is a rookie mistake. It’s just kind of that way.”

Why do you wear No. 4? “My sister’s nickname is Leta. It has four letters so that’s just what I picked sophomore year.”

LeBron or Jordan? “LeBron by far. Easy. Easiest question so far.”

Best current fast food go to? “Panda Express. Bigger plate orange chicken and fried rice every time. Triple orange chicken. It’ll fill you up. Kind of makes you a little sick, but it’s good. Really good.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “I’m going to go with two. I like Anthony Richardson because I like the Colts and have been supporting them forever. But Trevor Lawrence, even in high school I liked him. Really love what he does and the way he does it. So that’s kind of my guy. It think there’s tons of guys you can take things from. You are learning from everybody. But Aaron Rodgers is someone who sets the standards … even as a veteran he’s introducing new stuff.”

Jackson Willis, Lutheran, Jr.

Lutheran's Jackson Willis poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-2, 190-pound Willis shined in his first year as a starter, completing 70.5% of his passes for 4,169 yards and 55 touchdowns with six interceptions to help the Saints to a 15-0 record and Class A state championship. Willis also ran for two touchdowns as a sophomore.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I watch a lot of stuff, but I kind of fall asleep in the middle of them. Probably ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre.’ That one was pretty good. Kind of scary but it was good.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Probably Snapchat. You can text anybody or snap anybody. You can see them face to face or see stories. It’s kind of like Instagram, but texting people is a lot easier.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “I’ve only heard him say my name probably twice. It’s always ‘quarterback.’ And he’s always getting on other people if they hit my arm or something he’s yelling at them. It’s pretty funny. He’s a great guy.”

Why do you wear No. 10? “My dad wore it in college. It’s a great number. It’s clean, looks good. He played at Rose-Hulman in Terre Haute.”

LeBron or Jordan? “I was on the Jordan train for a long time. My dad liked Jordan so I liked him, too. But LeBron is better. Stats are better. I might say Jordan is a better basketball player. But LeBron has just a better career overall.”

Best current fast food go to? “I’m going to sound real unhealthy but McDonald’s. It’s cheap. It’s always everywhere. You can get anything you want there.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Probably Josh Allen. He can run and throw. He has a rocket. He’s just a good leader and a guy to look up to. He came from a smaller school. No one really expected him to be great and he’s great.”

OFFENSIVE LINE

Adedamola Ajani, Speedway, Sr.

Speedway's Ajani Adedamola poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-4, 270-pound Indiana recruit helped Speedway to a 6-5 season in 2022, helping the Sparkplugs average 308 yards of total offense per game. Ajani also pitched in 12 tackles on the defensive side. He picked Indiana over offers from Duke, Louisville, Marshall, West Virginia and others.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I don’t really watch movies. It might be like football highlights from other schools out of state. That’s what I do. Have to get better somehow. I watch better players than me and that helps me get better.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Probably Twitter. I talk to so many coaches, get follows, stuff like that.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “‘You gotta keep chopping your feet, Damola! You can’t stop chopping your feet! You gotta keep chopping!’”

Why do you wear No. 54? “My o-line coach wore No. 54 in college and his older brother also wore No. 54. So I’m just following in his footsteps. My sophomore year I was No. 70 and junior year I switched to No. 54.”

LeBron or Jordan? “LeBron. That’s my guy right there.”

Best current fast food go to? “You can’t go wrong with Chipotle. Big burrito, man. Two minutes away from my school.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Patrick Mahomes. He plays for the Chiefs and the Chiefs are my team. You just gotta love Mahomes.”

Zach Bandy, Avon, Sr.

Avon's Zach Bandy poses for a photo Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-5, 290-pound Bandy has been a bright spot for an Avon team that has struggled in the win-loss column the past two seasons. Bandy was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 6A Junior All-State team last season. He committed to Ball State in June over offers from Air Force, Army, several Mid-American Conference schools and Kentucky, among others.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “It would probably be ‘Remember the Titans.’ I watched that not too long ago. I’ve probably seen it five times.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Probably my favorite thing is Twitter.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “One of the things coach (Rob) Gibson likes to say is, ‘It’s not conditioning it’s just sprint work.’ As a lineman it makes me kind of mad because we all know it’s conditioning.”

Why do you wear No. 76? “Not really a story. I wore No. 74 by freshman year. They didn’t have a 74 in my size (the next year), so I chose No. 76.

LeBron or Jordan? “I’m going to have to say LeBron because that’s the age I grew up in. I didn’t get a watch a lot of Michael, but I’ll definitely have to say LeBron.”

Best current fast food go to? “Definitely Panda Express. I like to go with some orange chicken and fried rice.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Anthony Richardson. He’s going to be a rookie playing for the Colts and that’s my favorite team.”

Evan Lawrence, Danville, Sr.

Evan Lawrence

2022 stats: The 6-7, 250-pound Lawrence, who averaged 13.0 points and 9.5 rebounds on the basketball court as a junior, had 30 tackles and three sacks as a junior, but will anchor the offensive line this season as a senior. Lawrence committed to Indiana in June.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I don’t watch much TV anymore, but I watch a lot of YouTube. I watch a lot of gaming on YouTube in my free time. I watch 'Rainbow Six Siege.'”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I’d probably say Instagram because almost everything is on there. TikTok is on there. You get Twitter on there a little bit. You get everything. All my friends are on there, too.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “He loves ’21 miles.’ It’s 21 miles from Lucas Oil from Danville. We’re trying to get to state every year. So he preaches that. It’s always in the back of my mind.”

Why do you wear No. 55? “Well, I can’t wear No. 99 anymore. I had to find a new number. I could be in the 70s but I think 55 suits me. I’m on the o-line now so they took 99 away from me. I’ll make it work.”

LeBron or Jordan? “Jordan 100%. LeBron is soft.”

Best current fast food go to? “Probably Taco Bell. It’s always open. Easy to go to. Big fan of the quesadillas.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “My favorite to watch is definitely Josh Allen. He’s bigger than everybody and I like to watch him run over people. And probably (Patrick) Mahomes because he’s going to be the goat eventually.”

Ransom McDermott, Noblesville, Sr.

Noblesville's Ransom McDermott poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-7, 315-pound McDermott, a Louisville commit, helped the Millers double their win total last season, improving to 4-7 with a sectional victory over Zionsville. Noblesville averaged 277.4 yards per game on the ground last season.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I watch ‘Parks and Rec’ a lot. Usually whenever I’m stretching or icing my legs after practice I’ll watch it.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Instagram. Probably just browsing for hours. It’s just the most entertaining to me.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “Most he’ll really say is ‘Big Dawg’ a lot.”

Why do you wear No. 77? “Yeah, I’m a big fan of Andrew Whitworth (offensive tackle played 16 seasons with the Bengals and Rams), his work ethic and everything he stands for. This year (is first year for No. 77). In our offense, I’ve been tight end for a while. This is the first year I actually got to pick my number and 77 is the one I landed on. I was 90 and 75 (previously).”

LeBron or Jordan? “Jordan. No doubt.”

Best current fast food go to? “Zaxby’s. Easily. Their hot sauce is really good. There’s one not too far from my house.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Justin Fields. I’m a huge Bears fan. Been a Bears fan all my life. I’ve got to support my quarterback.”

Ian Moore, New Palestine, Sr.

New Palestine's Ian Moore poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-6, 290-pound Moore, an Ohio State commit, is the leader of an offensive line that paved the way for the Dragons to average 193.5 rushing yards and 394 yards of total offense per game in a 12-1 season.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I watched this movie called ‘Lawless’ for the first time. It had Shia LeBeouf and Tom Hardy. Prohibition (era).

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I like Twitter. That’s kind of where I connect with recruits and stuff. And I don’t watch the news so that’s kind of where I get my news from.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “It general it’s kind of just like … grunts.”

Why do you wear No. 70? “Originally, I wore No. 68 because that was my dad’s number going through college. So I wore that until freshman year and got invited to the Freshman All-American Bowl and they gave me No. 70 and I just stuck with it.”

LeBron or Jordan? “Jordan. I just don’t like LeBron.”

Best current fast food go to? “Freddy’s. I love Freddy’s. I like the shoestring fries. I think it’s better than Steak ‘n Shake.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Aaron Rodgers. Born and raised a Packers fan. He’s on the Jets now but oh well.”

Styles Prescod, Hamilton Southeastern, Sr.

Hamilton Southeastern's Styles Prescod poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-6, 280-pound offensive tackle, a Notre Dame recruit, helped Hamilton Southeastern to a 12-1 record and Class 6A semistate appearance. Prescod was a big piece of an offense that averaged 225 rushing yards per game and 365 yards of total offense.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? I watched ‘The Night Agent’ on Netflix. It’s about a guy who worked for the White House. He was taking calls at night from special agents who needed help. It was one season, I think about eight or 10 episodes.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I like YouTube or TikTok. Watching videos is fun. I wouldn’t say I’m learning anything, but watching some videos.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “He says, ‘Judas Priest’ a lot.”

Why do you wear No. 74? “Not a story, just the number I got sophomore year. Not a story, I just stuck with it. I was playing defense (when I got it). They knew I was going to switch (to offense). They gave me No. 74 for a reason.”

LeBron or Jordan? “LeBron. I never watched Jordan so I’m going LeBron.”

Best current fast food go to? “Chick-fil-A. Lemonade, chicken sandwich, chicken nuggets. Something like that.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Joe Burrow. I’m a Bengals fan.”

WIDE RECEIVERS

Noah Coy, Center Grove, Sr.

Center Grove's Noah Coy poses for a photo Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 5-11, 170-pound Cincinnati baseball recruit had a monster junior season with 61 receptions for 1,147 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Class 6A state champions. Coy has had five 100-yard receiving games and had four games with at least two TD receptions.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? ‘I got into ‘Breaking Bad.’ That’s probably my favorite so far this summer. I was bored one day in the summer. We were playing in a tournament and one of my teammates is like, ‘You’ve got to watch ‘Breaking Bad.’ I tried it out and watched it and I’ve been hooked on it all summer.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I like Twitter a lot just to see all the different athletes, different sports, things like that. There’s a wide receiver coach that I follow to learn new routes.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “That’s tough. He’ll say, ‘Gosh dang’ all the time. He calls me the ‘new kid’ every day. When I was younger we had power club and I walked in, like 5 years old, and said, ‘Hey coach, I’m new.’ Ever since then he’s called me the ‘new kid.’ So he refers to me as that every day.”

Why do you wear No. 3? “I grew up with it. When I was growing up, one of the players on the team was Logan Hutson. He was No. 3. He was a wingback, kind of what I did growing up in the wing-T. He was my favorite player growing up so I just wore it ever since. My older brother (Nathaniel) played baseball too and he was No. 3, too. I looked up to him and he gave me all my advice for everything and he’s my biggest role model.”

LeBron or Jordan? “Jordan. I’m an all-time Jordan fan. I think Jordan is the best no question about it.”

Best current fast food go to? “I would say Zaxby’s. The wings and things is probably my favorite right now. It’s easy to eat before practice or something like that.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “I like (Patrick) Mahomes for sure. Just the plays he makes and the arm talent he has. He’s fun to watch every game.”

Ahmaad Duff, Lawrence Central, Sr.

Lawrence Central's Ahmaad Duff poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 5-7, 155-pound Duff, an Alabama baseball commit, is coming off a huge junior season that saw him make 48 receptions for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns and run for 272 yards (7.0 yards per carry) and one score. He also averaged 23.2 yards per punt returning, taking one back for a touchdown.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I started a show called ‘The 100’ that is pretty good. It’s about these people who travel to Earth and have to survive their way there.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I’m on Instagram a lot because my friends are on there already. It’s an easy way to connect to people around me.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “I guess he just lives by this motto ‘HUNT.’ … he preaches that a lot.”

Why do you wear No. 1? “I just think it looks the best on me. It fits me. For a long time in baseball, I wore No. 2. But I got to a team and it was a taken so I went with No. 1 from there. Drip, pretty much.”

LeBron or Jordan? “I’d say Jordan just because my dad preaches it a lot. But I can’t give any facts. It’s just because my dad preaches it, I’d go Jordan.”

Best current fast food go to? “I’d probably say Subway right now. That’s what I’ve been banging lately. It’s just right there and I guess it’s the healthiest option. I don’t try nothing different, I just go with the turkey and tomato. White bread. Sometimes I mix it up with Italian, but that’s it.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Probably Justin Fields. I like the way he plays and he has some swagger to his game. Different type of mentality he walks with. I’m not really a Bears fan but my dad is so the games are on a lot. I wouldn’t necessarily call myself a Bears fan though.”

Donovan Hamilton, Hamilton Southeastern, Sr.

Hamilton Southeastern Donovan Hamilton poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-4, 190-pound Hamilton caught 50 passes for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior and also completed a 50-yard pass for a score. He also played some defense for the Royals, intercepting two passes. Hamilton has offers from Army, Austin Peay, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Indiana State, Miami of Ohio, Ohio, Southern Illinois, Toledo and Western Michigan.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “Probably what a lot of people said — the ‘Quarterback’ show. I spent a lot of time watching that and finished it in probably two days. I’d probably go with that. It’s the only thing I’ve watched recently.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Probably Instagram I’d say. I’m just probably on it the most and that’s where other people most their stuff. Besides like Snapchat, but I’m not on that as much. I’d probably go with Instagram.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “He’s a really holy dude so you’ll never hear him cuss. I’ve never in my whole time at HSE heard him cuss. He says ‘Judas Priest.’”

Why do you wear No. 1? “This is the number they gave me sophomore year. I was the first one in the room. This is the one I always wanted, too. So I don’t know if it was because I was the first one in there or what, but that’s how I got it. After I got this sophomore year, I asked basketball coach if I could have (No. 1) so I could just wear it all throughout high school. It worked out pretty good.”

LeBron or Jordan? “Before LeBron got the scoring record I thought it was MJ, but after doing some research I think it’s LeBron now.”

Best current fast food go to? “I would say Chick-fil-A but they just put a (Raising) Cane’s probably five minutes from where I live so I’d probably go with Cane’s now. I’ve probably been there four or five times a week. I’ve been there a lot.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Probably Kirk Cousins. After watching the show, he’s just a normal dude playing football. Like they said in the show, his wife picks out his clothes before games. He doesn’t care about all that, he just wants to win. I’d probably go with Kirk Cousins. I think (Anthony Richardson) was a good pick up for the Colts. I think it’ll help a lot being mobile and he has a crazy cannon on him.”

Eugene Hilton, Zionsville, Jr.

Zionsville's Eugene Hilton poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-1, 175-pound Hilton had a breakthrough season as a sophomore, making 49 receptions for 598 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 24.2 yards per kickoff return. Hilton has offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), Ole Miss, Purdue, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “Probably ‘Paradise PD’ on Netflix. It’s a cartoon show, kind of. A couple seasons long.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Probably Instagram. It’s just easy. Go on there and scroll and look at posts. I go Twitter to post sometimes but don’t use it that much.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “He’s always like, ‘Gosh darn it.’ That’s just what he says.”

Why do you wear No. 2? “Originally, I wanted No. 11 and it was one of the seniors that had it. It was his senior year so, you know, I let him have it. I asked him a couple times, but he wouldn’t let me get it so I just stuck with No. 2.”

LeBron or Jordan? “Jordan. No question. I don’t really watch the NBA that much, but when I do I go with the Warriors.”

Best current fast food go to? “Chick-fil-A. It’s just close to my house.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Probably Patrick Mahomes. As you can see, he can really do it all. Even running right and throwing back left. Versatility.”

Corey Smith, Brownsburg, Sr.

Brownsburg's Corey Smith poses for a photo Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The Minnesota recruit enjoyed a breakthrough season as a junior with 40 receptions for 811 yards and six TDs. Smith caught at least two passes in every game and averaged 20.3 yards per reception.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I’d say ‘Outer Banks.’ It’s probably my favorite show. But will also say ‘Vampire Diaries.’ It’s a series. I watched it like eight times. It did a good job bringing me back in.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I’d probably say Instagram. A lot of people are on there and see a whole lot of reels of people and see what they look like. You can also make friends on there. You can find out about people, make business partners, stuff like that.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “Usually, he’ll be standing like this with his hands behind his back and let’s say I drop a ball. ‘Coach. Get him out! Get him out! Get him out! Come here, come here, come here! (Yells unintelligibly). He’s not saying words, he’s just screaming. I can’t even say ‘I’m sorry.’ But I love that guy.”

Why do you wear No. 12? “I used to wear No. 88 because that’s the number they gave me freshman year. I was going to go with that last year, but I was thinking I need a lower number so I can look better. I was looking at the numbers and truly all the numbers were taken. I looked at No. 4, but then I got No. 12 and thought, ‘I kind of like it. It looks good on me.’ Now it’s going to be my number the rest of my life. Don’t get me wrong, the 80s numbers, I could definitely rock those numbers. But I feel like the lower numbers, especially the single-digit numbers, I definitely feel like those numbers are better for today’s modern-day football. I feel like the bigger numbers are kind of for the bigger people.”

LeBron or Jordan? “LeBron all the way. You can ask my dad this. It’s LeBron. I’m going to ramble for a second. Don’t get me wrong. Michael’s got the rings. Well, who has the stats? Who came back from 3 to 1? Who didn’t have the same coaches and the same players on the same teams? I feel like LeBron did it with different teams. For me, it’s really no debate. That’s my GOAT. I’m always going to love LeBron. I’m always going to love watching him. I was a Heat fan, I was a Cavs fan. I’m a bit of a Lakers fan now. When I have this argument, I’ll be wanting to fight someone.”

Best current fast food go to? “Zaxby’s spicy chicken with strawberry lemonade, fries. I like that a lot. I live like 5-6 minutes from the one in Avon, but I try to dial it back on the fast food whenever I can.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Joe Burrow. I like that guy. I watched LSU a lot when they were in their prime with (Ja’Marr) Chase and (Justin) Jefferson. I like watching him.”

TIGHT END

Zach Meeks, Cathedral, Sr.

Cathedral's Zach Meeks poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-6, 220-pound Meeks, a Miami of Ohio recruit, is the top returning pass-catcher for the Irish. Meeks had 35 receptions for 412 yards and three touchdowns as a junior forming a formidable duo at tight end with now-graduated Brennan Wooten.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I just saw the new ‘Oppenheimer’ movie. That was pretty good. That’s probably my favorite thing I’ve watched so far. It was kind of long, three hours, so I tried not to fall asleep. But it was action-packed the whole time. It’s a must-watch.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Probably Instagram or Twitter. Probably Twitter because you can communicate with coaches and get your film out there and stuff. Instagram is with friends and stuff.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “I don’t know if I can. I don’t want to get in trouble and have to run.”

Why do you wear No. 3? “I’m a basketball player, too, so all my numbers used to end with 3. My basketball number was 33. My first football number was 53 and then I was 83. So senior year I got single-digit and I went with No. 3.”

LeBron or Jordan? “I’m going to have to go LeBron for overall stats. I know there are a lot of old heads out here who are going to say Jordan, but I’m a LeBron guy. He beats up on the Pacers sometimes but we’ll let it slide.”

Best current fast food go to? “Chipotle or Chick-fil-A. I’m getting a bowl with white rice, double chicken, corn, pico and cheese (at Chipotle). That’s the go-to order right there.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “That’s a tough one. I like Patrick Mahomes obviously. He’s a generational talent. He’s recently-retired but I’m a Tom Brady fan, too. He beats up on the Colts, too, but you know he’s the GOAT.”

RUNNING BACKS

Alijah Price, Ben Davis, Jr.

Ben Davis's Alijah Price poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 5-7, 170-pound Price rushed for 968 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore and caught 18 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. He posted five 100-yard rushing games for the 6-4 Giants.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “‘They Cloned Tyrone’ on Netflix. It’s a new movie and it’s about a man who was cloned by the government.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Favorite form of social media is probably Twitter. I think people are significantly more funny on Twitter. You can scroll around and get a laugh. (I use it) for football, of course. But mostly the laughs.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “It’s kind of weird but he likes to call people ‘puss cakes.’ Let’s a say it was a flag and you got held and you go like that (puts hands up) he’ll call you ‘puss cake.’ Like, ‘Just keep playing football.’ That’s a word he likes to use. Pretty funny.”

Why do you wear No. 21? “LaDainian Tomlinson. One of my favorite running backs growing up and it just a number that stuck with me since I first started.”

LeBron or Jordan? “I’d take Jordan. I don’t really want to get into the statistics because I’m not very educated on it, but if I had a general answer, I’d say Michael Jordan.”

Best current fast food go to? “I’d probably say McAlister’s. They have really great authentic sandwiches. It’s maybe not fast food, but it’s my favorite place to go.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Probably say Lamar Jackson. His play style is electric and fun to watch.”

Garrett Sherrell, Brownsburg, Sr.

Brownsburg's Garrett Sherrell poses for a photo Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 5-8, 190-pound Sherrell rushed for 1,086 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior and was a major threat as a receiver, catching 18 passes for 242 yards and two scores. Sherrell has 2,012 rushing yards and 24 rushing TDs for his career. He has offers from Butler, Austin Peay, Illinois State and Tiffin.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “Probably ‘South Park.’ Me and my little brother love that show. We love the characters. I’d seen it on TikTok a lot so we said we might as well watch a few episodes and I really liked it. It’s kind of funny.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I would personally say Snapchat, but I’m leaning more to the side of Instagram so people can see my highlights. It’s a good way to let people know you are good at football and stuff like that (his Instagram is 317.garrett).”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “Effort is really all he teaches so when we do something half-assed, he’ll get real angry about it. He’ll yell a lot but you don’t really know what he said. It’s kind of funny but you have to stay focused in the moment. I’ve got a couple teammates who do a great impression of him so it’s really funny when he gets angry sometimes.”

Why do you wear No. 7? “I always wanted to wear No. 7 but my sophomore year when I first played they put me in No. 25 because I was a sophomore and couldn’t choose my number. I wanted No. 6 at the time but one of my friends stole it. I’m still kind of mad about that. I took No. 7 because I love CJ Verdell, who is the running back at Oregon. When he went against Ohio State, I just loved that game. But I was watching him in high school and he’s a big role model. If you are No. 1 through 9 you have to be a hard player on the field. You’ve got to be great. It’s just like you are a leader.”

LeBron or Jordan? “Jordan. Without a doubt. I know I didn’t get to grow up watching him, but I got to grow up watching LeBron in his prime. MJ by far. I wouldn’t say LeBron is not good because he is the greatest player in the league right now. But Michael Jordan … dude was a superhero. Nobody could stop him. Greatest winner of our time.”

Best current fast food go to? “Chick-fil-A. Chicken tenders with barbeque sauce hits every time.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “AR-15. Anthony Richardson. Jalen Hurts too, though. I like how they run the ball. I live right up the street from the Colts complex so every time I go to Indianapolis I drive past it and see if I can see anybody. I saw (Shaquille Leonard) once in his low rider. It was real cool. I love driving past there. I’m glad we picked (Richardson) up.”

Jalen Alexander, Hamilton Southeastern, Sr.

Hamilton Southeastern's Jalen Alexander poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 5-11, 190-pound Ball State recruit put together a big junior season with 1,533 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns for a team that was undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Class 6A until a semistate loss to Fort Wayne Carroll.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I’m definitely going to go with ‘Quarterback.’ It’s good to see the level of level of expectation you have to rise to at the hardest position in football. It was very interesting. I already finished it. One day.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Does Hudl count? That’s where I spend most of my time just watching film, whether it’s from my sophomore year or junior year. That’s literally what I spend most of my time doing. Or I’ll rewatch the TV broadcast of games. That’s all I really do.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “He says one word in particular — ‘Frick.’ He’s not the one to cuss or say a bad word so he says that about 150 times a day if I have to give an approximate amount.”

Why do you wear No. 24? “I’m originally from Texas and I grew up playing at my grandma’s house, which is where everyone winded up being located at. It was on 24th Street, which is where I grew up learning how to play football around the age of 4. I actually have a video on my Instagram that I put up about it. It was in Temple, Texas, not too far from Austin. About an hour out.”

LeBron or Jordan? “There’s only one right answer — MJ. The GOAT. In this generation, past generations, all generations. Me and my brother spent all day watching (‘The Last Dance’).”

Best current fast food go to? “I don’t really do a lot of fast food, but I’ve been doing Mexican a lot. So I’ve been at Chuy’s a lot. They see me probably two, three times a week. Can’t go wrong with a chimichanga.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Definitely after watching ‘Quarterback’ I’m going to go Kirk Cousins. Just a typical guy who goes to work and plays football. He was the most-hit quarterback last year and never complained once to his linemen on the show. He just takes a beating and gets the job done. That’s what I like about him. Not too flashy, just plays football.”

Khobie Martin, Fishers, Sr.

Fisher's Khobie Martin poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-foot, 200-pound Miami of Ohio commit rushed for 1,194 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior and caught one pass for 25 yards. He ran for 173 yards and three TDs as a sophomore.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I like to watch anime so I’m going to say ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.’ It’s this really interesting anime that had a really sad ending to it, but it’s probably my favorite so far that I’ve watched recently. It’s on Netflix.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I’d say Instagram. You got TikTok, but nobody text their friends on TikTok. On Instagram you can look through reels, you can DM your friends. So I’d say Instagram.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “I’d say every single sentence he talks about discipline, accountability and toughness. He’ll incorporate that into every single sentence.”

Why do you wear No. 24? “Back when I was in seventh, eighth grade it was always taken by somebody else. Growing up watching football on TV, I always I used to always see Marshawn Lynch, ‘Beast Mode.’ I always loved it because people would say I run like him. I like his personality, too. So Marshawn Lynch for sure.”

LeBron or Jordan? "That’s tough. I like to watch Jordan play and LeBron play, but I’d say if we’re talking about overall person I’d probably say LeBron James. Especially with social media how it is now you can see him teaching his kids and everything and his relationship with his kids. He’s just a really cool dude.”

Best current fast food go to? “I’m going to be basic like everybody else and I’ll say Zaxby’s. I love the 10-piece Nuclears (wings). I get that every time we go.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Probably Jalen Hurts.”

Logan Shoffner, Noblesville, Sr.

Noblesville's Logan Shoffner poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 5-7, 165-pound Shoffner rushed for 1,414 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior and caught 12 passes for 129 yards. That was coming off a sophomore season that saw him run for 1,270 yards and nine TDs.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I watched a show called ‘The 100’ on Netflix. It’s very good. It drew me in right away. They come down to space after the world ends. It’s interesting, maybe our future, who knows? It’s very interesting, fun to watch. I watched the whole thing multiple times.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “My favorite form is probably Instagram because there are posts, TikTok reels on there. They have everything. That’s probably my favorite.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “‘Get to the ball! Get to the ball! Get ready!’ That’s my defensive coach. My offensive coordinator always goes, ‘You know what I mean? Know what I mean?’ He wants to be a comedian so he tries to make jokes all the time.”

Why do you wear No. 4? “My sophomore year the senior who wore No. 4 left so it was just like an opportunity for me to get it. I had no real connection to it before. I wore No. 1 and No. 7 a lot. I like No. 4 now after everything I’ve been through with it.”

LeBron or Jordan? “LeBron. He’s definitely the GOAT. I think if he gets one more ‘chip or breaks another record, he seals the deal.”

Best current fast food go to? “Culver’s. I like their butter burger. The double bacon butter burger is my go-to. It’s just so juicy and very good. It’s like two minutes from my house.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Probably Lamar (Jackson). I like how he’s versatile. He can throw. He can run. He’s hard to stop.”

Grayson Thomas, New Palestine, Sr.

New Palestine's Grayson Thomas poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-foot, 190-pound Thomas is back and healthy after a knee injury ended his junior season. Thomas did run for 1,509 yards and 26 TDs in 11 games prior to the injury. He also caught five passes for 106 yards. Thomas has three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons and has 3,898 career rushing yards and 59 career rushing TDs.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I’ll say ‘Dazed and Confused.’ I watched that recently and I liked it a lot. It’s up there with my favorite movies. Gotta go Randy ‘Pink’ Floyd (for favorite character).”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I like Twitter. It’s more conversation than any other so I like that about it.

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “‘It’s the little things. It’s always the little things.’ Or ‘The whole nine yards.’”

Why do you wear No. 4? “To be honest it was my third choice freshman year. I’d worn No. 22 my whole life and that was taken. I wanted to go 21 but the running back I played with at time went with 21 so No. 4 was my third option. But I loved it ever since.”

LeBron or Jordan? “I think Jordan. I watched the documentary and that made me like him that much more. I’m not a huge LeBron fan myself.”

Best current fast food go to? “Popeyes has been it lately. I’m a big fried chicken guy. Combo with fries. That’s about it.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Dak Prescott. I’m a big Cowboys’ fan. And I like him as a person. He seems like a good guy.”

KICKER

Spencer Porath, Brownsburg, Sr.

Brownsburg's Spencer Porath poses for a photo Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The Purdue recruit is one of the state’s top kickers. Porath recorded 59 touchbacks on his 82 kickoffs, went 11-for-11 on extra points and connected on 5-of-10 field goals with a long of 44 yards last season. He was 10-for-14 on field goals as a sophomore with a long of 45 yards.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “Probably the new ‘Outer Banks’ season.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Probably Snapchat just to connect with friends and people who don’t necessarily live close to you. It’s easy.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “He usually doesn’t say too much. A lot of times it’s just positive in general. He’s pretty involved with the special teams. He likes to joke around have some fun, but also gets serious.”

Why do you wear No. 3? “I’ve worn No. 3 since I was playing Indy Hoops back in third grade. I kind of wore it through that, then in middle school and now I’m wearing it in high school for football and basketball. That’s basically it. I was No. 96 in football the last three years. Seniors get to pick our numbers so a lot of people switched and seniors went to the lower-digit numbers. It wasn’t too hard of a choice.”

LeBron or Jordan? “LeBron for sure. The old people like Jordan, but LeBron is a lot more well-rounded. Jordan didn’t play against the competition LeBron is.”

Best current fast food go to? “Probably Chick-fil-A. There’s not really one close but if I’m away from my house or something like that I grab Chick-fil-A.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “I kind of like watching Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow. The younger quarterbacks. I hope Anthony Richardson does great. I think he has a lot of potential.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football: 2023 IndyStar Super Team offense