Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. leaves practice after collision

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. left the team’s organized team activity on Wednesday due to an injury suffered in a practice collision.

Pittman was trying to catch a pass on a crossing route in traffic, collided with more than one other player and stayed down.

Indianapolis trainers examined Pittman, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen checked on him. Doctors appeared to be examining Pittman’s left leg.

After a few minutes of examination, Pittman got up and limped off to the sideline, then eventually left practice and headed into the team facility, but the initial evaluation on Pittman was optimistic.

“He just bumped knees out there," Steichen said. "I don't have a full update, but he should be fine."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Michael Pittman Jr. leaves Colts' practice after collision