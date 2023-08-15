Indianapolis Colts sign former Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Former Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. has agreed to a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

Harrison Jr. spent three seasons at Alabama before being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Harrison Jr. started in 22 games for the Jaguars. He recorded 103 tackles and three interceptions.

In September 2020, Harrison Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round draft pick. The Florida native spent the next three seasons with the Browns organization.

As a Brown, Harrison Jr. made 23 starts while tallying 120 tackles and two interceptions.

After the conclusion of the 2022 season, Harrison Jr. became a free agent. Now, after patiently waiting, Harrison Jr. will have another opportunity. This time he will be suiting up in the AFC South Division for the Colts.

Colts are signing former Browns’ safety Ronnie Harrison to a one-year contract. The deal has been confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

