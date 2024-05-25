Indianapolis Colts’ best sleeper pick: Anthony Gould, WR, Oregon State

The Colts were pretty set at receiver from a B-level to D-level perspective before the 2024 draft, and they upped the ante with Texas’ Adonai Mitchell in the second round. But don’t overlook the selection of Oregon State receiver Anthony Gould with the 142nd overall pick in the fifth round. At 5′ 8⅜” and 174 pounds, Gould tested very well at the scouting combine, and that all shows up on tape. Gould will be a slot guy at the next level, and he’ll amplify his place in the position with some nasty foot fakes at the line, and impressive vertical speed. And while he has some juice as a return man, General Manager Chris Ballard sees him as more than just that.

“Obviously, he’s got the return ability, but he can do some things at wideout as well. To add that speed – he’s a 4.33 guy, another speed guy. We know Anthony [Richardson] can throw it so it’s good to get both of those guys.”

Last season, Gould caught 44 passes on 70 targets for 711 yards and two touchdowns. Were he a bit bigger, and had he played in the SEC, we might be talking about a third-round pick here.

Adonai Mitchell wasn't the only receiver the Colts drafted who can win with speed cuts and vertical routes. Oregon State's Anthony Gould knows how to get open to all levels of the field. Smaller guy who could be a problem for NFL defenders with his foot fakes off the line. pic.twitter.com/l2kQVobYHo — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 2, 2024

