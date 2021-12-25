Indianapolis at Arizona Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Indianapolis at Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, December 25

Indianapolis at Arizona How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 25

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: Indianapolis (8-6), Arizona (10-4)

Indianapolis at Arizona Game Preview

Why Indianapolis Will Win

Things aren’t exactly going well if you’re getting rocked by Detroit.

Arizona was humming right along, and then came the tough Monday night loss to the Rams followed up by the inexplicable 30-12 blowout to the Lions.

The passing game is putting up yards, but the offense is stalling too often. James Conner is banged up for a ground attack that’s okay, but not good enough.

The bigger problem lately is the other side. The defense that’s been so strong all year is starting to struggle more and more against the run. Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford hit the passes needed to keep things moving, and overall, the team just doesn’t have its swagger. The efficiency and timelines of the big plays aren’t there – it’s like the team isn’t all on the same page.

Why Arizona Will Win

Enough is enough – even at home.

It’s been an inexplicable problem that the Cardinals are usually fine on turnovers on the road and have issues at home, but there’s too much talent and too much of a sense of urgency to not start playing better, especially on defense.

The pass defense should be okay, and the speed and toughness are there up front to be far nastier the the front has been over the last few weeks. Even with all of the problems, the run defense isn’t getting destroyed.

Now it’s time for the offense to work, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Again with the turnovers.

Arizona as given the ball away 11 times at home and just three times on the road. The disruptive Indianapolis defense is taking the ball away everywhere. It leads the NFL in takeaways with two more in every game but one over the last nine games.

The Colts won’t be great, but they’ll be balanced offensively and will come up with two takeaways on the other side to get out with yet another important win.

Indianapolis at Arizona Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 26, Arizona 23

Line: Arizona -1, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

