Indianapolis 500 live updates: Starting grid, results, leaderboard from IMS

Welcome to the 2023 Indianapolis 500! The fastest 33-car field in race history is ready to take on the 2 1/2-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval before a crowd likely to top 300,000.

Alex Palou is the fastest pole position qualifier in race history at 234.217 mph, and Helio Castroneves, who is seeking a record fifth race victory, starts from the seventh row. Defending race champ Marcus Ericsson starts from the fourth row.

Follow Nathan Brown, Chloe Peterson, Nat Newell, Matt Glenesk and Gregg Doyel for updates, and we'll have all the key moments from the race right here. Please remember to refresh.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

PIT PASS LIVE: Watch IndyStar's race preview at 8:30 a.m. ET, with Indy 500 Insider Nathan Brown, also on IndyStar's Facebook and YouTube pages

Indy 500 fun report: Sights and sounds from the Snake Pit, infield and race day parties

Complete guide to 2023 Indy 500: All of our coverage of the 107th running

Indianapolis 500 streaming, TV: How can I watch the race, practice, qualifying?

Tony Kanaan greets Indy 500 fans

Good morning, it’s finally here. I will leave everything I have out there today and hope it’s enough . No matter what happens today I will leave the sport of my life with my head held high. Thank you fans, friends and family. Let’s do this one last time — Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) May 28, 2023

Welcome to the 2023 Indy 500

Canon: blasted



Gates: open



Drivers: awake pic.twitter.com/2ixnFR4zuc — Nathan Brown (@By_NathanBrown) May 28, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indy 500 live updates: Race coverage from IMS, results, leaderboard