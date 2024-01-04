Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson gets back into starting lineup against Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Indiana basketball point guard Xavier Johnson was in the team's starting lineup on Wednesday night against Nebraska for the first time in more than a month.

Johnson missed seven straight games after aggravating an ankle injury he was dealing with in a 89-76 win over Harvard on Nov. 26. He spent time wearing a boot on his left foot, but had slowly increased his workload during pregame warmups in recent weeks.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson started true freshman Gabe Cupps in Johnson's absence and gave minutes to Anthony Leal as well.

Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson at the free throw line in pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/IXap70OzoM — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) January 4, 2024

Johnson came into the game averaging 10.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

He was part of Woodson's initial group of signees — Johnson spent his first three seasons at Pitt — and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. He was hoping to build on that success last year, but suffered a season-ending foot injury on Dec. 17 in a loss to Kansas.

Johnson was initially unsure about playing a sixth collegiate season, but opted to return once he was granted a medical hardship waiver.

Before the season, Woodson named Johnson and fellow veteran guard Trey Galloway co-captains. They were the only upperclassmen in a Hoosier starting lineup that features one true freshman (Mackenzie Mgbako) and two sophomores (Malik Reneau and Kel'el Ware).

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

