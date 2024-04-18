Indiana football tight end Anthony Miller Jr. enters the transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football tight end Anthony Miller Jr. is entering the transfer portal.

Miller made the announcement on the same day the Hoosiers were planning to play their spring game at Memorial Stadium.

"I would like to the thank the coaching staff and everyone associated with Indiana for giving me the opportunity and tools to grow and develop as a football player, you are all greatly appreciate," Miller wrote.

"I also want to thank my teammates for being there for me everyday and making me a better person on and off the field, and for that, I am forever grateful for the Hoosier community, with that being said I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with four years of eligibilty left."

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder redshirted as a true freshman while appearing in four games last year. The Georgia native was a three-star signee in the team's 2023 signing class with 20 scholarship offers including ones from Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Pittsburgh.

The previous coaching staff signed 14 players out of high school in the 2023 cycle and only nine of them remain on the team. Miller along with Broc Lowry and Derrick Bohler entered the transfer portal during the spring window that opened on April 16.

Miller's departure won't have much of an impact on IU's crowded tight end room. The expected starter is JMU transfer Zach Horton while Trey Walker and James Bomba expected to provide some depth.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Freshman Indiana football tight end Anthony Miller enters portal