Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks: How to Watch & Stream the WNBA Game Live from Anywhere

The WNBA is taking over Crypto Arena after being forced to move to a larger venue due to ticket demand for the heavily anticipated Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks game airing on ION on Friday (May 24).

If you haven’t noticed, WNBA games are becoming more popular by the week, due in part to this year’s rookie squad, which includes Caitlyn Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson and McKenzie Forbes. The WNBA’s season opener between Indiana and Connecticut Sun was the most watched WNBA game ever on ESPN. The game, featuring Clark’s regular season debut, wracked up 2.1 million viewers and peaked at 2.3 million.

And the ratings spike didn’t end there. Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces, the second season opener of the night, averaged 464,000 viewers, up 5 percent. The WNBA has also seen a jump in ticket sales which could get even higher once Clark and Reese, of the Chicago Sky, meet up for the first Indiana vs. Chicago game of the season airing June 1 on ESPN.

Reese and Chicago scored a win over the New York Liberty on Thursday, ending Liberty’s four-game winning streak for the season and lifting the Sky’s record to 2-1.

Despite scoring high ratings, Indiana has struggled to secure a win thus far. The team is currently 0-5 going into tonight’s game against the Sparks (1-2).

Read on for ways to stream the Indiana vs. Los Angeles game live.

How to Stream the Sparks vs. Fever Game from Free

The Sparks vs. Fever game will air live on ION at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

WNBA fans can watch Ion on DirecTV Stream and Fubo. Both platforms offer a free trial and streaming plans under $80 per month (use ExpressVPN to stream multiple platforms internatinally).

DirecTV Stream’s most affordable streaming plan comes with 90+ channels including ION, ESPN, ABC, CBS, TNT and Bally Sports, along with entertainment channels such as Bravo, TLC, CMT, CNN, Comedy Central, E!, FS1, FS2, Freeform, Fuse, FX, HSN, IFC and more.

Fubo Pro offers 100+ live channels, 1,000 hours of DVR and streaming on up to 10 screens for $79.99/month.

ION will carry over 40 WNBA games this season including national, regional and local games. A weekly showcase of marquee games will air on Friday nights. Indiana vs. Los Angeles will be the first game in the weekly showcase.

ION’s game schedule for next Friday, May 31, will include Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun.

ION is also available on YouTube TV, Frndly, Freevee, Google TV, Samsung TV Plus, Roku Channel and other streamers.

