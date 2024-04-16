Indiana Fever select Ohio State guard Celeste Taylor in second round of WNBA draft

The Indiana Fever selected Ohio State guard Celeste Taylor with the 15th overall pick in the WNBA draft. After selecting Iowa guard Caitlin Clark first overall, the Fever took Taylor with the third pick of the second round (No. 15 overall).

Taylor comes to Indiana after one year at Ohio State and five years of college basketball. Taylor played the first two seasons of her career at Texas before spending two seasons at Duke and her final year with Ohio State.

Taylor averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game with the Buckeyes in 2023-24. Taylor was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, as she had experience guarding Clark when the two faced off in Big Ten play. Taylor was also second-team All-Big Ten this season.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Fever select Ohio State's Celeste Taylor in 2nd round of WNBA draft