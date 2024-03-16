Indiana basketball's Kel'el Ware isn't sure he's lock to go in first round of NBA draft

MINNEAPOLIS — Indiana basketball center Kel'el Ware signed with the program in hopes of re-establishing himself as a first-round prospect after a disappointing season at Oregon.

He told reporters as much back in September at IU's annual media day.

Ware wanted to follow in the footsteps of Trayce-Jackson Davis, and a big part of Mike Woodson's pitch on the recruiting trail to the 7-foot big man was about helping him get to the NBA.

After closing out the season on a disappointing note in a 93-66 loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, Ware wasn't sure he did a enough to fully convince scouts he was a first-round talent.

"A little bit yeah, a little bit no," Ware said.

What he showed during Indiana's five-game losing streak that preceded IU's loss on Friday night was Ware at his best. He averaged 21.6 points (68.1%), 12.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game during that stretch. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said Ware ate his team alive when they played in the regular-season finale.

He bullied opponents on both ends of the floor, but it came a little too late for an Indiana team that had long since faded out of the NCAA tournament picture.

There were glimpses of that earlier in the season like when he put up 23 points and 11 rebounds in a 74-68 win over Iowa and held the Hawkeyes leading scorer Ben Krikke, a 6-foot-9 forward to two points on 1 of 9 shooting, or when he had an "All-American-type night" in a 74-70 win over Wisconsin. Ware had 27 points (one shy of his career-high), 11 rebounds and five blocks while going 11 of 12 from the field.

“It was unbelievable,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “He had a man's game. He really did.”

It was a far cry from the player Oregon coach Dana Altman publicly criticized for his lack of effort and hurt his team.

Ware still wasn't immune to an off night playing for the Hoosiers, the latest of which came against Nebraska in the Big Ten tournament. He struggled reading the Cornhuskers aggressive double-teams and finished with eight points (3 of 10) with three turnovers.

"I don't think we executed," Woodson said, of his bigs. "We did a poor job in executing offensively. I mean, Malik (Reneau) and Ware have seen double teams all year from the back side, from the top side, from what we call the soft spot up top to the ball. They've been double-teaming all ways you can double-team, but they didn't read well tonight."

"They didn't read the back side, and we were forcing things early to the point where we just didn't make the right play."

Ware told The Herald-Times after the game that he regrets not showcasing his dominant form on a more consistent basis.

"I could have helped my team out more especially earlier in the year just not towards the end," Ware said.

Ware, who was projected as the No. 24 pick in the latest mock draft from ESPN, wasn't ready to announce his future plans after the game. He's represented by Creative Arts Agency.

"I don't know really know just yet, season just ended. I still got to think on that," Ware said.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IU basketball's Kel'el Ware on draft status after Big Ten tourney exit