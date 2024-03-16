Trey Galloway wants to help Indiana basketball recruit transfer portal targets

MINNEAPOLIS — Indiana basketball guard Trey Galloway is one of the few locks to be on next year's roster.

While the college basketball transfer portal opens up on Monday for 45 days, Galloway announced his intentions to return for a fifth year on Senior Day after his team's regular-season finale.

Galloway's season ended in disappointing fashion thanks to a left knee injury that sidelined him from playing in the Big Ten tournament. He spent much of his time answer questions at his locker after a disappointing 93-66 loss to Nebraska looking to the future.

Indiana basketball will need to busy in the portal to restock a roster that came into the season with an open scholarship, is losing two seniors (Xavier Johnson and Anthony Walker) and reportedly released five-star signee Liam McNeely from is national letter of intent.

The Hoosiers could see additional attrition in the coming weeks as Kel'el Ware evaluates his NBA draft prospects and other players weigh their options. Ware and Malik Reneau declined to address their futures after the game.

Galloway would jump at the chance to help Indiana coach Mike Woodson and his staff on the recruiting trail. The Culver Academies alum signed with the Hoosiers in 2020 as the No. 6 in-state prospect with offers from Purdue, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Michigan State, Iowa and Butler. .

"I got to be the biggest recruiter cause I want to win," Galloway said. "We got to find guys and keep guys that want to be here that want to play for Indiana and want to win. I'm going to try my best to help our coaches and whatever it takes for us to get guys that want to win, whatever they need from me I'll do it."

Woodson has shied away from discussing what he will prioritize in the portal, but knows there's plenty of work to be done.

"The bottom line is we've got to get better," Woodson said. "From a talent standpoint, this summer will be spent watching a lot of film on players because we're going to lose some players, I'm sure, and we're going to have to build around the core guys that are coming back."

"We've just got a lot of work to do this summer to get better. I don't want to sit here this time next year and not be playing in the tournament."

Galloway, who has reached the NCAA tournament twice during his career, echoed those thoughts.

"The portal is so big right now, it's not hidden," Galloway said. "We got to go out and get some guys."

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana basketball's Trey Galloway wants to help rebuild roster