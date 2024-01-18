Incoming freshman DB Jameer Grimsley enters the transfer portal

New Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer has lost another defensive back to the NCAA transfer portal. This time it’s incoming freshman four-star Jameer Grimsley who has decided to move on before ever suiting up for the Crimson Tide.

Grimsley becomes the eighth defensive back from Alabama to enter the transfer portal this offseason joining Caleb Downs, Trey Amos, Kristian Story, Earl Little, Dezz Ricks, Jake Pope, and Antonio Kite.

Losing Grimsley is not ideal but the Tide still has a ton of talent in the backend of the defense heading into 2024 with time to make more additions ahead of signing day or in the summer transfer portal window.

BREAKING: Alabama Signee Jameer Grimsley plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 185 CB signed with the Crimson Tide in December Will have 4 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/PZwsZKFBkO pic.twitter.com/3gHI3nJyLs — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 18, 2024

