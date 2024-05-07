Inaugural charity event honoring former Golf Channel host Tim Rosaforte brings in $200K

PALM CITY, Florida — The Rosie, the inaugural charity tournament held Monday in honor of award-winning golf journalist Tim Rosaforte, raised more than $200,000 that will be used for college scholarships for First Tee Florida Gold Coast and the Evans Scholars Foundation.

Hosted by the Floridian Golf Club – where Rosaforte was a longtime member and once held court with President Obama on the range – many of Rosaforte’s close friends and colleagues gathered at the picturesque setting to raise money for a cause that was dear to his heart.

“Tim was a vice-chairman of the First Tee and one of our biggest supporters,” said Carl Mistretta, Executive Director of First Tee Florida Gold Coast. “It is heartwarming to have Rosaforte scholarship recipients Katie Harwood and Jacie Goodman join us for this event, which will fund new scholarships well into the future.”

Executives from the PGA Tour, PGA of America, USGA, NBC Sports and more than a dozen local golf clubs were on hand to support The Rosie. Rosaforte moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1981 and spent the next four decades tirelessly covering the sport while his career ascended from the Fort Lauderdale-Sun Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest, Golf Channel – where he became the sport’s first true “insider” – and NBC.

Fellow golf writers and peers of Tim Rosaforte participated in The Rosie on Monday: (from left) Randall Mell, Craig Dolch, Bill Davis (pro) and former Golfweek editor Jeff Babineau.

“Scholarships change the lives of these young people and an amazing number of people are supporting this cause because of Rosie,” said PGA Professional Jack Druga of the Evans Scholars Foundation, who spearheaded the tournament for his close friend. “Brad Martin and the Martin Family Foundation and the Floridian, Head PGA Professional Morgan Jewell and owner Jim Crane deserve a special thanks for our success today.”

Rosaforte died on Jan. 11, 2022 at 66 after a two-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Among his many honors: The PGA of America made Rosie the first journalist – and 12th person – to receive an honorary membership; Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament presented Rosie with the Memorial Golf Journalism Award; and his hometown PGA Tour event (now known as the Cognizant Classic of the Palm Beaches), named its media room after Rosaforte and created the Tim Rosaforte Distinguished Journalist Award.

Inaugural The Rosie was held Monday at the Floridian Golf Club. Here are the hats, balls and markers used by the participants. (Photo: Craig Dolch/Special for USA Today)

“Tim would be humbled and overwhelmed with the love being shown even after he’s been gone for more than two years,” said his wife, Genevieve Rosaforte, who participated Monday with her family. “He would love that kids are being influenced and encouraged through this event. We are all proud that his legacy lives on, but there are also bittersweet feelings of not having him here.”

How to give to Tim Rosaforte College Scholarship fund

Donations and bids on a collection of special golf prizes can still be made to the Tim Rosaforte College Scholarship by visiting http://www.rosieproam.com.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek