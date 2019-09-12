In this week's episode of 'What in the world is Cam Newton wearing?'

Seriously, what is Cam Newton wearing?

S I L K Y 𝙛𝙞𝙩 pic.twitter.com/AMiP74WB30 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 12, 2019

That’s something. Newton, the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback, wore that when arriving to Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game that can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app.

Cam is all-in on the babushka look this season, apparently. He wore something similar last week, with a hat on top and a sleeveless suit. Earlier this year he wore a Louis Vuitton scarf in that style while in the car.

Not many people could pull off that look (many people would not want to pull off that look, but that’s another story). Newton’s fashion before and after games has been a topic for years, which each outfit more lavish than the last.

He might be outdoing himself this season.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's fashion is always interesting. (AP)

