Important NFL dates for March 2023

March marks one of the busiest offseason months in the National Football League, with a ton of important dates to keep an eye on.

Below is a look at what to expect via NFL Operations.

February 28 – March 6

NFL scouting combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

March 7

Prior to 1:00 pm. PT: Deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

Start of college pro days.

Start of draft-eligible facility visits.

Start of video or telephone interviews with draft-eligible players.

March 8-9

The 60-day deadline after the final regular season game for teams to conduct physical examinations.

March 13-15

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT: Free agency negotiation period, also known as the legal tampering period.

March 15

Start of the new league year, free agency officially begins at 1:00 p.m. PT.

Top 51 Rule takes effect and all teams must be under the 2023 salary cap amount.

Start of 2023 trading period.

March 26-29

Annual League Meeting in Arizona, also called the owners’ meeting.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire