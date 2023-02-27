Important NFL dates for March 2023
March marks one of the busiest offseason months in the National Football League, with a ton of important dates to keep an eye on.
Below is a look at what to expect via NFL Operations.
February 28 – March 6
NFL scouting combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.
March 7
Prior to 1:00 pm. PT: Deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
Start of college pro days.
Start of draft-eligible facility visits.
Start of video or telephone interviews with draft-eligible players.
March 8-9
The 60-day deadline after the final regular season game for teams to conduct physical examinations.
March 13-15
Beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT: Free agency negotiation period, also known as the legal tampering period.
March 15
Start of the new league year, free agency officially begins at 1:00 p.m. PT.
Top 51 Rule takes effect and all teams must be under the 2023 salary cap amount.
Start of 2023 trading period.
March 26-29
Annual League Meeting in Arizona, also called the owners’ meeting.