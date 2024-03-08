IMG Academy DB Alex Graham places Colorado in top seven schools

Only one month after receiving an offer from head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs, IMG Academy defensive back Alex Graham named Colorado to his top seven schools on Thursday, according to On3.

While the class of 2025 four-star prospect has dropped from being the 14th-ranked cornerback in his class to the No. 22 spot in the 247Sports composite since the offer, Colorado’s pursuit of Graham continues. But, so does the chase from other schools.

Originally from Detroit, Graham is projected (per 247Sports) to land with the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines. Along with the Wolverines and Buffs, Graham’s other top teams include Georgia, Penn State, Alabama, Oregon and Utah.

Graham, who’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 188 pounds, has taken recruiting trips to Michigan, Penn State and Utah, according to his 247Sports profile.

NEWS: Four-Star CB Alex Graham is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 188 CB from Detroit, MI is ranked as the No. 3 CB in the state of Florida (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/8KIOWRzhiO pic.twitter.com/mPbNRZabaB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 7, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire