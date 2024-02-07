Four-star IMG Academy defensive back Alex Graham announces Colorado offer

Just one week after offering Gregory Xavier Thomas, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders sent in his bid for another class of 2025 defensive back out of Florida, IMG Academy’s Alex Graham.

Graham, a four-star prospect, announced his offer Wednesday afternoon. Ranked as the No. 14 CB in his class (247Sports Composite), Graham was teammates with five-star offensive tackle and incoming Colorado freshman Jordan Seaton at IMG Academy.

The Detroit native is currently projected to commit to Michigan, although he’s reported other offers from Miami, Michigan State and Georgia over the past month.

Here’s some of what 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote on Graham:

Has experience working in both press-man and off coverage. Rather fluid with his backpedal and does a nice job of mirroring with his hips while trying to steer wide receivers towards the sidelines. Not one that usually shies away from contact and tends to embrace his role in run support… Could carve out a role at a number of spots in the secondary. Must stay healthy having dealt with numerous injuries over the years, but has multi-year Power Five starter upside and tools to emerge as a difference-maker on the backend.

Graham’s announcement came about one hour after Colorado landed 2024 linebacker Kyeran Garcia, another Sunshine State prospect.

