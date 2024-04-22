Ime Udoka emphasizing offseason development, togetherness for Rockets
The 2023-24 NBA season is over for the young and improving Houston Rockets (41-41), but that doesn’t mean their work is on pause until 2024-25 training camp starts in late September or early October.
In comments from last week’s end-of-year press conference, head coach Ime Udoka made it clear that offseason work is a vital part of the path forward. And he’ll have an active role in leading that.
Among Udoka’s comments:
Seems like a good number [of players] will be here [in Houston].
It’s a big emphasis for me and my staff to go see our guys. Get your time off, and be right back at it [to find] how we can improve. Do film sessions.
It’s not just five months of being away from things we established this year. It’s important to get your hands on your guys throughout the offseason and build that reputation and relationship with those guys… to get out and see them. We might be out in Turkey at some point [to visit Alperen Sengun], and everywhere else in between. I’ll catch guys all over.
Complete video of Udoka’s remarks can be viewed below.