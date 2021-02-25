Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu out indefinitely with broken nose suffered in Michigan State loss

The Illini will be without star guard and Wooden Award candidate Ayo Dosunmu for the foreseeable future.

Dosunmu, No. 5 Illinois announced on Thursday, is out indefinitely after suffering a facial injury near the end of their 81-72 loss to Michigan State on Tuesday. Dosunmu, per The Athletic's Brian Hamilton, suffered a broken nose and has been fitted with a mask.

Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu has a broken nose, a source confirmed to The Athletic. He's been fitted for a mask but it's unclear when the potential All-American will return to the floor for the No. 5 Illini, who host Nebraska tonight. Dosunmu suffered the injury at Michigan State. — Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) February 25, 2021

It’s unclear when Dosunmu will be able to return for Illinois, though he won’t play on Thursday night against Nebraska. The Illini have three games left on their regular season schedule after Thursday — including top-5 matchups with No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State.

“Ayo is eager to play,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Thursday, via Andy Katz . “We are hopeful for his return to our lineup.”

Dosunmu hit hard vs. Michigan State

Dosunmu took a brutal shot to the face on Tuesday night in East Lansing, one that resulted in Michigan State big man Mady Sissoko picking up a Flagrant 2 foul and an ejection from the contest.

Dosunmu, with just four minutes left in the game, drove to the rim for a layup but lost the ball as he was making his way to the hoop. His momentum, however, still carried him up to the basket.

Sissoko met him in the air and ended up smacking him straight in the face, sending Dosunmu to the floor in clear pain.

Mady Sissoko is ejected from the game after contact to the face of Ayo Dosunmu during a drive to the basket. pic.twitter.com/mgIk8SiCw9 — CBB Talk (@CBBSuperFan) February 24, 2021

Dosunmu stayed on the ground for some time and received medical attention on the spot, but finished out the night. Sissoko, however, was ejected. Dosunmu finished the game with 17 points and nine rebounds.

Dosunmu is averaging 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for Illinois this season, and has put himself in the conversation — along with Iowa’s Luka Garza — for both the Big Ten’s Player of the Year award and the Wooden Award. Should he miss more than just the Nebraska game, the Illini could struggle with such a daunting schedule to close out the regular season.

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu is out indefinitely after suffering a broken nose. (Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

