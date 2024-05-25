Illini baseball eliminated from Big Ten Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WCIA) — Illinois fell to Michigan in an elimination game to end their Big Ten championship hopes.

After falling in the first round to eight-seed Penn State, top-seeded Illinois rallied with a win over Iowa.

Illinois was shut out in eight innings against four-seed Michigan, a career night from Wolverine pitcher Will Rogers. Cam Janik was able to bat in a run in the ninth with two outs, followed by another RBI from Drake Westcott, but not enough to come back from a four-run deficit.

The Illini return home and wait for Selection Monday to learn their NCAA Tournament draw. The show airs on Memorial Day at 12 p.m. on ESPN2.

