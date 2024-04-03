IHSAA releases new classes for fall and winter sports

Apr. 2—The IHSAA released the new class assignments for fall and winter sports on Tuesday afternoon.

There was some movement for Boone County schools, namely Western Boone.

Starting next fall, Western Boone will drop down to Class 2A in all four-class sports — volleyball, boys and girls basketball.

The Stars will remain in Class 2A for girls soccer, one student above the cutoff line for 1A. Boys soccer will also remain in Class 2A.

The Western Boone football program will drop down to 2A, and will be the largest school in the class.

There were no changes for Lebanon or Zionsville.

The Tigers will be in Class 3A in volleyball and boys and girls basketball. The Tigers boys soccer team will be in Class 3A, and the girls soccer team is in 2A.

The football team will be in Class 4A.

Zionsville remains in Class 4A in volleyball, boys and girls basketball. They will be in 3A in both boys and girls soccer, and Class 6A in football.

Sectional assignments will be announced later in the spring. There is expected to be some movement, with new differing class sizes upcoming.

Starting next year, Class 4A in four-class sports will only be 80 schools (plus success factor), with 100 in 3A, 100 in 2A and rest in 1A.

Classifications for spring sports will not be announced until the fall, but they will follow a similar format in baseball and softball.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.