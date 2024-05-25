Idah reveals his unlikely inspiration

Adam Idah climbed off the Celtic bench at Hampden fully believing he was going to score – thanks to some inspirational advice from an actor and fellow Cork native.

The 23-year-old signed off his loan spell from Norwich by sparking delirium among the Celtic fans with a dramatic cup final winner against Rangers.

And hs he basked in Celtic’s double glory post-match, Idah credited the counsel of Young Offenders actor Shane Casey.

"Funnily enough, there's an actor back home, Shane Casey, who messaged me before about visualisation and to say positive things," said Idah.

"That's what I was saying on the bench, and it worked. So I'm sure I will be doing that again.

"I will always believe, in any game, whether I start or I'm on the bench, I always believe that I'm going to score.

"You need that, in a striker especially, to have that confidence to go and score goals."