ICYMI in Mets Land: Pirates swept out of town; positive Brett Baty update
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets -- behind a strong start from Luis Severino and another offensive onslaught -- pummeled the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-1, to complete a three-game sweep
After the game, SNY's Andy Martino wrote about how Severino has started to reclaim his career
Tyrone Taylor had a huge hit on Wednesday, and has stayed ready for whatever the team asks of him
Top pitching prospect Christian Scott has been added to Baseball America's Top 100 list
Brett Baty and Carlos Mendoza touched on Baty's hamstring issue, which is not viewed as serious
The Mets claimed old friend Michael Tonkin off waivers from the Minnesota Twins