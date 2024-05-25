ICYMI in Mets Land: Bullpen woes lead to fourth straight loss

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...

Mark Vientos homered in the loss but made the last out with the bases loaded, hitting a slow roller to third base but was thrown out by Matt Chapman, who made a charging, bare-handed play to just get Vientos, with Giants first baseman Lamonte Wade Jr. making a nifty pick for the out, too. The Mets plan to continue to split time between Vientos and Brett Baty at third.

Edwin Diaz made his first appearance since losing the closer role, tossing a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Kodai Senga will be shut down the next three to five days after receiving a cortisone shot for nerve inflammation in his right elbow.

Mets president of baseball operations, David Stearns, said prior to Friday's game that it was too early to decide on what the Mets should do ahead of the trade deadline on July 30.