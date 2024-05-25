ICYMI in Mets Land: Bullpen woes lead to fourth straight loss
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
The Mets blew a 6-2 lead in the eighth inning after Reed Garrett allowed five runs, including a grand slam to Patrick Bailey, in an 8-7 loss at Citi Field Friday night.
Mark Vientos homered in the loss but made the last out with the bases loaded, hitting a slow roller to third base but was thrown out by Matt Chapman, who made a charging, bare-handed play to just get Vientos, with Giants first baseman Lamonte Wade Jr. making a nifty pick for the out, too. The Mets plan to continue to split time between Vientos and Brett Baty at third.
Edwin Diaz made his first appearance since losing the closer role, tossing a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Kodai Senga will be shut down the next three to five days after receiving a cortisone shot for nerve inflammation in his right elbow.
Mets president of baseball operations, David Stearns, said prior to Friday's game that it was too early to decide on what the Mets should do ahead of the trade deadline on July 30.
David Peterson threw 89 pitches in four innings for Triple-A Syracuse in what is likely his final rehab start after recovering from offseason hip surgery.