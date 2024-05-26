ICYMI in Mets Land: Bullpen struggles continue; another positive step for Francisco Alvarez

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday in case you missed it...

After the game, manager Carlos Mendoza said Diaz is "a big part of our bullpen," and the team will continue to find opportunities for him

Francisco Lindor said Saturday's loss doesn't fall squarely on Diaz's shoulders, saying the Mets need to be better as a team.

Luisangel Acuna had a nice 4-for-5 day for the Syracuse Mets