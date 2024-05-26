ICYMI in Mets Land: Bullpen struggles continue; another positive step for Francisco Alvarez
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday in case you missed it...
Edwin Diaz couldn't lock down a one-run lead in the ninth, and the Giants handed the Mets their fifth straight loss
After the game, manager Carlos Mendoza said Diaz is "a big part of our bullpen," and the team will continue to find opportunities for him
Francisco Lindor said Saturday's loss doesn't fall squarely on Diaz's shoulders, saying the Mets need to be better as a team.
Luisangel Acuna had a nice 4-for-5 day for the Syracuse Mets
Francisco Alvarez took BP before Saturday's game, saying he felt good after the session