Ian Cunningham, Bears asst. GM, named finalist for Commanders GM job. How that affects Bears draft

Another member of the Bears could be out of the organization soon. According to multiple reports, assistant GM Ian Cunningham has been named a finalist for the Washington Commanders’ GM job.

On Wednesday, Bears GM Ryan Poles said he was extremely proud that Cunningham is receiving strong interest for top jobs around the league.

“I want to produce as many GMs in this league as possible,” Poles said. “I think that’s a big thing.”

At the same time, Poles knows that if Cunningham departs, someone on his staff will have to backfill his role.

“Those are big shoes to fill in terms of helping run the front office and get things done in evaluating players,” Poles said. “That’s why development is so important to me in terms of our scouting assistants up to our area scouts. Make sure they’re developed so everyone can keep taking that step up.”

Cunningham has 16 years of NFL experience. Before joining the Bears, he spent five seasons with the Eagles. He started in Philadelphia as the director of college scouting and by 2021 was working as the director of player personnel.

“If anyone’s listening, Ian’s a stud,” Poles said.

Due to a league resolution passed in 2020 to promote the development of minority coaches and executives, the Bears would be awarded two compensatory third-round draft picks if Cunningham lands a GM job elsewhere. One of the third-round picks would come in the 2024 draft, the other would come in 2025.

