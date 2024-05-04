Hustle and effort drive Magic to force Game 7 vs. Cavs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Diving for loose balls.

Deflecting passes.

Fighting for positioning on the boards.

The Magic gave it their all against the Cavs during Friday’s Game 6 and had no choice otherwise inside an electric Kia Center.

Running on fumes after five physical and energy-draining games in the best-of-seven series, Orlando fought back and forth with Cleveland to win, 103-96, behind a combined 75 points from Paolo Banchero (27), Franz Wagner (26) and Jalen Suggs (22).

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with a game-high 50 points.

With the must-win victory to avoid elimination, the Magic now have a chance to clinch their first playoff series since 2010 when Jamahl Mosley’s squad heads to Cleveland for Sunday’s Game 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

It marks Orlando’s first Game 7 in the playoffs since the franchise’s run to the 2009 NBA Finals.

But in order to advance and face No. 1 Boston in the conference semifinals, the Magic will have to do something neither them nor the Cavs have done this series — win on the road.

Trailing the Magic by four points at halftime of Game 6, Cleveland took control of the contest by opening the third quarter on a 17-4 run. Powered by back-to-back triples from Banchero and Suggs, Orlando was able to cut the deficit to one, but the Cavs still led by five entering the final frame.

The Magic pieced together a strong start to the fourth quarter and free throws from Wagner knotted the score up at 87 with 4:42 remaining.

From there, the Magic poured it on from 3-point range to regain a lead late and never relinquish it. First, it was Suggs who sunk his sixth triple of the night, and then Banchero, who later made four free throws to put the final result on ice.

Suggs and Banchero each played the entire first quarter while the Magic grabbed just their second lead of the series after the opening frame. Orlando led by 10 points after first quarter of Game 3 and by 4 on Friday.

That was largely due to Wagner’s 14-point first quarter when he shot 5 of 8 from the field to start Game 6. That included four baskets in the paint where he attacked with confidence and got to the free-throw line (5 of 5 in the opening half).

The Magic and Cavs were both missing a starter for the pivotal contest.

Considered game-time decisions Orlando guard Gary Harris (right hamstring strain) and Cleveland center Jarrett Allen (right rib contusion) were both ruled out less than an hour before tip-off.