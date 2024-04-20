Advertisement

Huskers tight end sets official visit for late June

Dylan Callaghan-Croley
·1 min read

One of the Nebraska Cornhuskers‘ top tight end targets in the 2025 recruiting class has set up an official visit to Lincoln for late June.

Chase Loftin, a four-star prospect according to both On3 and Rivals, has scheduled an official visit for June 21. He also set up official visits to Florida State and Texas A&M for June 7 and 14.

Notably, the 6-foot-5 tight end is a local prospect out of Millard South High School in Omaha.

The Cornhuskers currently hold five commitments in their 2025 recruiting class: defensive lineman Tyson Terry, wide receiver Jackson Carpenter, wide receiver Bryson Hayes, athlete Caden VerMaas, and running back Conor Booth.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire