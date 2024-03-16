Husker commit locks in official visit

A Nebraska class of 2025 commit has set his official visit date. Caden VerMaas, a 6-0 195-pound safety/running back from Millard North High School in Omaha, will visit the Lincoln campus the weekend of June 21-23.

VerMaas announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers in April of 2023.

110% Committed! Dreams to Reality!!!! After a great talk with Coach Matt Rhule, I am excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska.

In 2023, as a junior, VerMaas ran for 765 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also contributed 19 tackles, one interception, and 3.5 tackles for loss in nine games.

The Huskers currently hold three commitments in the 2025 recruiting class: in-state prospects Caden VerMaas, Tyson Terry, and Connor Booth. Notably, VerMaas also hails from Millard North in Omaha, and Terry, another Omaha native, attends Omaha North.

