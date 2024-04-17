Huntsville Botanical Garden to host 3rd annual Arbor Day races

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Third Annual Arbor Day Races will kick off on Saturday, April 27 at the Huntsville Botanical Garden.

The Huntsville Botanical Garden is calling all runners to celebrate National Arbor Day, a nationwide celebration highlighting the vital role of trees and their profound impact on our communities.

The event will feature a 5k race and a fun 3k Sapling Run. The 5k Race starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 27. It is a timed event with age group awards.

No pets, strollers, or headphones/earbuds are allowed on the course for the 5K. Registration for the 5k Race is $30.

Following the 5k Race, the 3k Sapling Run starts at 8:15 a.m. It is not timed but will have prize drawings. Strollers are welcome, but pets and headphones/earbuds are prohibited. Both races will take place on paved and gravel roads throughout Huntsville Botanical Garden.

Registration for the 3k Sapling Run is $25 for ages 11+ and $15 for children ages 4-11. Children 3 and under are free with paid adult registration. All participants under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Registration for both races closes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 26.

All registrants will receive a commemorative short-sleeved t-shirt. Ages 0-3 will not receive a shirt for the 3k Sapling Run.

If interested, you can register here.

