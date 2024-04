Huntington one of eight released by Carlisle

Paul Huntington captained Carlisle to promotion through the League Two play-offs last season [Rex Features]

Carlisle United have released eight players following their relegation from League One.

Veteran defender Paul Huntington, 36, leaves his hometown club after making 60 league appearances in two seasons.

Goalkeeper Tomas Holy, 32, defenders Josh Emmanuel and Corey Whelan and midfielder Jordan Gibson, all 26, and forward Sean Maguire, 29, have also been released.

Ukrainian forward Anton Dudik, 19, has been offered a new deal.

Young defender Max Kilsby, 20, and midfielder Kai Nugent, 19, will also depart after spending this season on loan in the Scottish third tier.