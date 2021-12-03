Patriots TE Hunter Henry could miss late December game to experience birth of his first child

The New England Patriots could be without one of their most productive pass catchers as they fight to keep hold of the AFC East down the stretch. Tight end Hunter Henry said he will miss a game if it interferes with the birth of his child, according to NESN.

Henry's wife, Parker, is due in late December with the couple's first child. Henry said he intends to be there when the child is born, even if that means missing a game.

“That’s a tough conversation, but this is my first, man,” Henry said. “If it had to be a game or seeing my firstborn born, I’m going to go see my child be born. We’re going to do our best to not have that come across. The biggest issue is when the game starts, and then if she goes into labor during the game. That’s where the issue kind of lies.

“But we’re ready, and we have a lot of backup plans to be ready to go.”

Henry noted the couple is trying their best to make sure the child doesn't come during a game day. If that happens, Henry might not know about it until after the game ends. And if the team is on the road, that could prevent him from making it home in time to witness the birth of the child.

The Patriots are set to play the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in Week 13. The team is on a bye during Week 14 and then plays the Indianapolis Colts on the road in Week 15. The Patriots are back at home in Week 16 and finish the season in Jacksonville in Week 17. Henry and his wife are reportedly hoping the baby comes during the team's bye.

Henry has played a key role in his first season with the Patriots. He has 35 receptions for 394 yards through 12 games. Henry's 7 receiving touchdowns leads all Patriots pass catchers.

Patriots players have missed games for their children in the past

If Henry misses a game due to the birth of his child, that wouldn't be unusual for New England. Multiple Patriots — including James White and Kyle Van Noy — missed games during the 2019 season to be present for the birth of a child. At the time, White said Patriots coach Bill Belichick was "definitely supportive" of White's decision to be with his family.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz made the opposite decision earlier in the 2021 season. Wentz told reporters he would play in Week 10 even if his wife was in labor during the contest. Things ultimately worked out for Wentz, as his wife gave birth on a non-game day.