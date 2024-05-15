Hunt County singles, doubles players advance to state tennis tournament

May 14—One singles player and two doubles teams from Hunt County have advanced to the University Interscholastic League State Tennis Tournament.

Madelyn Nichol of Lone Oak won the Region II-3A girls singles title in Tyler and is to face Gracie Caperton of Clyde in the state quarterfinals at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Blossom Tennis Center in San Antonio.

Nichol, who'll be competing at state for the first time, has signed to play tennis at the LeTourneau University in Longview.

Melissa Castaneda and Elizabeth Mojica of Commerce advanced from Region II-3A in girls doubles. They are to face Sophia Castillo and Brianna Elizondo of Jourdanton at noon on Thursday, also at the Blossom Tennis Center.

Castaneda and Mojica were also region champions, beating the Gunter team of Grace Dainauski and Chloe Johnson, 6-3 6-2; the Winnsboro team of Jet Bass and Tenison Stephens, 6-1, 6-3; and the Ponder team of Bergen Moser and Sawyer Wilkinson, 6-2, 6-3.

Harry Martinez and Cavan Armstrong of Wolfe City advanced from the Region II-2A tournament to compete at state in boys doubles. They are to face returning state qualifiers Dwight DonJuan and Ahlia DonJuan of Quanah at noon on Thursday at the Blossom Center.

The Quanah team beat Kyle Wright and Luke Ratcliff of Harleton 6-1, 6-1 in the state quarterfinals last year before falling 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to Cade Dudney and Keltan Jordan of Mason.

Nichol beat Maria Casas Fernandez of Troup, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, in the region quarterfinals and then Fiona Rolland of White Oak, 6-2, 6-4, in the region semifinals and Anabella Maggi of Callisburg in the finals, 6-3, 7-5.

Nichol was also the singles champion at the Athens, Edgewood, Prairiland, Caddo Mills and Greenville tournaments this season.

University Interscholastic League

State Tennis Tournament

San Antonio

Blossom Tennis Center

Thursday's schedule

10 a.m. — Class 3A girls singles quarterfinals: Madelyn Nichol, Lone Oak, vs. Gracie Caperton, Clyde.

Noon — Class 3A girls doubles quarterfinals: Melissa Castaneda-Elizabeth Mojica, Commerce, vs. Sophia Castillo-Brianna Elizondo, Jourdanton.

Noon — Class 2A boys doubles quarterfinals: Harry Martinez-Cavan Armstrong, Wolfe City, vs. Dwight DonJuan-Ahlai DonJuan, Quanah.