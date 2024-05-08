HS VOLLEYBALL: Delaware Valley builds momentum in Class 3A; Blue Ridge suffers first loss

Delaware Valley built momentum, while Blue Ridge will need to bounce back as the boys volleyball season heads to the playoffs.

Both teams will defend their District 2 championships when the postseasons open May 15 in Class 3A and May 16 in Class 2A. The Class 3A champion, the Class 2A champion and the Class 2A runner-up qualify for the PIAA playoffs.

Both the Class 3A and Class 2A playoffs conclude with a championship doubleheader May 23 at Scranton High School.

Chris U'Glay led the way as the Warriors stormed to seven straight wins. Last week, they defeated Holy Redeemer in a showdown for first place in the Wyoming Valley Conference, then defeated state-ranked and defending PIAA Class 3A champion Parkland in three sets.

In his last four matches, U'Glay has 95 kills, including a school-record 33 in the win over Parkland and 15 in a sweep of Hanover Area on Monday.

The winning streak vaulted Delaware Valley to the No. 1 seed in the District 2 Class 3A power rating standings with a 10-3 overall record and a win over second-ranked Wilkes-Barre Area. The defending district champions have one game remaining Wednesday at home against Hazleton Area before the playoffs start May 15.

All six teams in Class 3A qualify for the playoffs. Hazleton Area (7-3) has two games remaining and holds third place in the standings. Abington Heights (8-5) is fourth, Wyoming Valley West (2-8) fifth and Scranton sixth.

Blue Ridge (15-1) still appears headed to the No. 1 seed for the District 2 Class 2A playoffs despite suffering its first loss of the season and first in its last 34 regular-season games. The Raiders lost to Holy Redeemer, 3-2, in a thrilling showdown between the top two teams in the class. They had won their first 15 games by 3-0 sweeps.

The Raiders are the defending champions and have one game remaining Thursday against Wilkes-Barre Area (14-2).

Holy Redeemer (12-2) has a game at home against Crestwood on Wednesday and finishes the season at Mountain View on Friday.

Last season, Blue Ridge defeated the Royals, 3-0, in the district final.

Being the No. 1 seed is a priority. The semifinal round doubleheaders in the tournament are held at the site of the highest-seeded team. The Class 2A playoffs start May 16.

Quarterfinal round games are played at the higher-seeded team.

Crestwood (8-5) became the last team to clinch a spot with a win over Wyoming Valley West and is sixth in the standings.

Mountain View (13-4) jumped ahead of Berwick for fourth place with its game against Holy Redeemer looming. Berwick (8-4) hosts Wilkes-Barre Area in its regular-season finale Wednesday.

Dallas (11-5) is fifth in the power rating standings, with a game at North Pocono on Thursday to finish its schedule.

West Scranton (7-5) is locked into the No. 7 seed, and Forest City (5-5) is seeded eighth. Both teams completed their regular seasons last week.

Final Times-Tribune Top 5

1. Delaware Valley 10-3

2. Blue Ridge 15-1

3. Abington Heights 8-5

4. Mountain View 12-4

5. West Scranton 7-5