HS TRACK AND FIELD NOTES: Lackawanna Track Conference championships at stake in Monday's finales

Traditional track and field power programs are seeking to continue championship runs as the regular season concludes in the Lackawanna Track Conference.

The Scranton (4-0 in Division I, 5-0 overall) boys team is the only one to have officially clinched a division championship outright. The Knights, who finish the season at Honesdale in a crossover meet, have won seven championships overall in their history.

Several teams have secured ties for titles, and the LTC teams that finish deadlocked in the standings share the crowns.

On Monday, there are head-to-head matchups that will decide the winners.

Dunmore (4-0, 5-0) will be at Mid Valley (4-0, 5-0) in a boys showdown for the Division III title. Mid Valley has won three straight championships and eight overall. Dunmore’s last division title came in 2011.

Elk Lake (4-0, 4-0) is at Susquehanna (4-0, 4-1) in boys Division IV. Susquehanna is looking to make program history if it can win its first LTC division championship. Elk Lake’s last of three division titles came in 2011.

The Wallenpaupack (3-0, 4-1) boys team has already clinched a tie for the Division II championship, which is the 12th in program history. The Buckhorns finish the season Tuesday against Western Wayne (0-3, 0-4).

In girls track, Montrose (4-0, 4-0) will be at Blue Ridge (4-0, 5-0) on Monday to determine the Division IV championship. Montrose is seeking its fifth straight division title and eighth overall. Blue Ridge has won four division championships overall, with its last coming in 2009.

Abington Heights (3-0, 5-0), which has won 17 straight girls division championships and a conference-best 24 overall, enters its finale at West Scranton (2-1, 3-2) with 101 straight dual meet wins. If West Scranton pulls off an upset, it could create a logjam in the standings that would include Valley View (2-1, 3-1) if it wins against Scranton Prep (0-3, 0-5).

West Scranton has never won a girls track and field division championship, while Valley View last won a title in 2007.

Wallenpaupack (3-0, 4-1) has won five straight Division II titles and 12 overall. The Lady Buckhorns face Western Wayne (0-3, 0-4) on Tuesday.

Lakeland (4-0, 4-0) clinched a tie for its 11th Division III championship in a row, has won 61 straight dual meets, and finishes with a meet at Riverside (0-4, 1-4) on Monday. The Lady Chiefs are second to Abington Heights with 23 championships overall.

Junior high invite

It seems to appear that Abington Heights will continue its dominance in girls track and field.

On Saturday, the Abington Heights coaches and boosters hosted a junior high invitational meet, and the Lady Comets won the team championship with a dominant 134.5 total points. Honesdale finished second with 79 points, and Wallenpaupack finished third with 70.5.

Mid Valley was the top team among the Class 2A schools with 67.5 points. The Spartanettes were led by the top performer in the meet, Olivia Thomas. The seventh grader won the 100 hurdles (16.45), the long jump (15-9.5), and the triple jump (34-4.25).

Honesdale won the team championship in the boys competition with 102 points. North Pocono was second, and Lakeland, the top Class 2A finisher, was third with 87 points.

Maddox Johnson won the high jump (5-6) and the Hornets won the 400 relay.

The LIAA will sponsor the Phil Tochelli Junior High Championship meet Friday at 4 p.m. at Lakeland High School.

Jordan relays

On Friday, the postseason officially starts with the running of the 68th Jordan Relays on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

The event, which features six relay and medley races, is held in honor of former LTC president, the late Emmett Jordan.

Last season, Abington Heights (Class 3A) and Montrose (Class 2A) won the girls team championships, while Valley View (Class 3A) and Mid Valley (Class 2A) won the boys titles.

TRACK AND FIELD SCHEDULE

MONDAY

Lackawanna Division I

Abington Heights at West Scranton, 4:15 p.m.

Scranton Prep at Valley View, 4:15 p.m.

Lackawanna Division II

Delaware Valley at North Pocono, 4:15 p.m.

Crossover

Scranton at Honesdale, 4:15 p.m.

Lackawanna Division III

Lakeland at Riverside, 4:15 p.m.

Dunmore at Mid Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Lackawanna Division IV

Elk Lake at Susquehanna, 4 p.m.

Montrose at Blue Ridge, 4:15 p.m.

Mountain View at Lackawanna Trail, 4:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

Lackawanna Division II

Wallenpaupack at Western Wayne, 4 p.m.

Lackawanna Division III

Holy Cross at Carbondale Area, 4:15 p.m.

THURSDAY

68th Jordan Relays

at Scranton Memorial Stadium, 5:30 p.m.