Will Howard loses black stripe

Another black stripe was removed this spring and this time it was transfer quarterback, Will Howard. The former Kansas State, now Buckeye gunslinger, earned the right to remove the black stripe during Saturday’s student appreciation day.

It makes sense that Howard was able to remove his stripe as my X, formerly Twitter feed is filled with electrifying plays being made including a 60-yard bomb to another incoming transfer, Quinshon Judkins. There were some rumblings that Howard was struggling at the start of spring practices but he has settled in with each passing day.

Most expect Howard to be the starting quarterback on opening day and this is a good sign for that camp.

Will Howard sheds his black stripe after eight practices with the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/5tosNMmZcM — Eleven Warriors (@11W) March 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire