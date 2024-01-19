How to watch UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis fight card details, start times and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sean Strickland will defend his middleweight champion title for the first time this weekend. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It's almost time for UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis. This weekend, UFC heads to Toronto for the first time in over five years with a can't-miss fight card. Two titles hang in the balance headed into UFC 297, with Sean Strickland defending the middleweight gold against Dricus Du Plessis, and Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva both making an attempt to claim Amanda Nunes' now-vacant women’s bantamweight title.

If you’re looking for ways to watch the Strickland vs. Du Plessis and Pennington vs. Bueno Silva fights, know this: UFC 297 will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here’s how to watch this weekend's PPV UFC fight, including start times, fight card details, how to stream UFC 297 without paying for PPV, where to watch the prelims and more.

How to watch UFC 297 without cable:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Early prelims time: 6 p.m. ET

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, CA

TV: PPV

Streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC 297 this weekend

UFC 297 on ESPN+

For ESPN+ subscribers, UFC 297 is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $80. If you aren't already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle UFC 296 in with the cost of an annual subscription for a 30% discount, bringing your total to $134.98. UFC 296 prelims will be available to stream at no extra cost to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $11 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles.

How to watch UFC 297 without ESPN+ or paying for PPV in the US:

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC returns for another epic showdown this Saturday, Jan. 20 for a pay-per-view double title fight.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis UFC fight kicks off in Toronto with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET, prelims at 8 p.m., and finally, the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis

• Women's bantamweight: Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

• Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott

• Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Carlos Ulberg

• Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield

• Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

• Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Tavares

• Women's strawweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

• Women's flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira

• Welterweight: Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson

• Flyweight: Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick

