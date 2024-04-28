Advertisement
How to watch today's IndyCar Grand Prix of Alabama: Race times, full schedule, where to stream and more

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
Long Beach, CA - April 21: IndyCar driver Scott Dixon races out of the hairpin during the 49th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)
The 2024 NTT IndyCar season continues this weekend with the Grand Prix of Alabama, which includes the next INDY NXT by Firestone race. The 12-race event will play out across three days, with practices starting this Friday. The INDY NXT race will be held on Sunday, Apr. 28 at 11:05 a.m. ET, followed by the Indycar Grand Prix of Alabama at 1:30 p.m. ET. Country music star Riley Green will serve as Grand Marshall. Are you ready to tune in to the 2024 INDY NXT Grand Prix of Alabama? Here’s how to watch all the action on the track this weekend.

Date: Sunday, Apr. 28

Time: 11:05 a.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

The Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix race will air on NBC and stream on Peacock. The INDY NXT race will stream exclusively on Peacock. Practices will also stream on Peacock.

Peacock

Stream the NXT Firestone Grand Prix of Alabama

The Firestone Grand Prix of Alabama will stream on Peacock. For $5.99/month, an ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC, plus, you'll get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office, every Bravo show and Hallmark movie, and movies like Five Nights at Freddy's and the Super Mario movie

For $12 monthly you can also upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.

And if you're a student looking to catch this weekend's race, Big 10 basketball games and more, you can take advantage of Peacock's student discount and get an ad-supported subscription for just $1.99/month for 12 months. 

All times Eastern

Saturday, Apr. 27

INDY NXT Practice 2: 11:05-11:50 a.m.

IndyCar Practice 2: 12:15 p.m. (Peacock)

INDY NXT Qualifying: 2:35-3:05 p.m.

IndyCar Qualifying: 3:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, April 28

NTT IndyCar warmup: 10:15-10:45 a.m. (Peacock)

INDY NXT race: 11:05 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. (Peacock)

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix: 1:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

