How to watch the Coca-Cola 600 tonight: Full TV schedule and more

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win the 2024 Coca-Cola 600. The NASCAR driver last took home the trophy in 2021. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s time for the 65th running of the Coca-Cola 600. Memorial Day weekend also happens to be the busiest weekend of the year for motorsports fans, with the Indy 500, Monaco Grand Prix and Coca-Cola 600 all taking place today. The Coca-Cola 600 will close out the evening, with the green flag dropping down at Charlotte Motor Speedway at 6 p.m. ET. NASCAR star and current favorite to win, Kyle Larson, will be commuting to the race from Indianapolis, where the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 champ will be doing double duty, covering 1,100 miles of track in one day.

Are you ready to tune into the longest race of the NASCAR schedule? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Coca-Cola 600.

How to watch the Coca-Cola 600:

Date: Sunday, May 26

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Channel: FOX

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV

When is the Coca-Cola 600?

The Coca-Cola 600 will take place this Sunday, May 26. The green flag will drop at 6 p.m. ET, kicking off 400 laps around the 1.5-mile oval track.

What channel is the Coca-Cola 600 on?

The Coca-Cola 600 will air on FOX, with the practices and qualifying airing on FS1.

How to watch the Coca-Cola 600 live without cable:

Coca-Cola 600 TV schedule:

Friday, May 24

Truck Series Practice: 1:35 p.m (FS1)

Truck Series Qualifying: 2:05 p.m. (FS1)

Xfinity Series Practice: 3:35 p.m. (FS1)

Xfinity Series Qualifying: 4:05 p.m. (FS1)

ARCA Menards Series Race: General Tire 150: 6:00 p.m. (FS1)

Truck Series Race: North Carolina Education Lottery 200: 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, May 25

Xfinity Series Race: BetMGM 300: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cup Series Practice: 5:05 p.m. (FS1)

Cup Series Qualifying: 5:50 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, May 26

Cup Series Race: Coca-Cola 600: 6 p.m. (FOX)

How long is the Coca-Cola 600?

Much like the name suggests, the Coca-Cola 600 race is 600 miles long, making it the longest race on the NASCAR schedule.

Who is racing in the Coca-Cola 600?

Kyle Larson

Denny Hamlin

Tyler Reddick

Ryan Blaney

William Byron

Martin Truex Jr.

Chris Buescher

Brad Keselowski

Chase Elliott

Christopher Bell

Ty Gibbs

Ross Chastain

Kyle Busch

Joey Logano

Bubba Wallace

Alex Bowman

Noah Gragson

Todd Gilliland

Chase Briscoe

Daniel Suarez

Josh Berry

Erik Jones

Austin Dillon

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Michael McDowell

Austin Cindric

Carson Hocevar

Ryan Preece

Justin Haley

Zane Smith

Shane Van Gisbergen

Harrison Burton

Jimmie Johnson

John Hunter Nemechek

Corey Lajoie

Daniel Hemric

Kaz Grala

JJ Yeley

More ways to watch the Coca-Cola 600 on FOX:

