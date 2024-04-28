Houston Texans player shot, injured in Florida club mass shooting

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was among the 10 people shot and injured at a Sanford, Fla., nightclub overnight Sunday, the team announced.

Dell was released from the hospital later Sunday with no significant injures, the Texans said. Nobody was killed in the shooting, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Department, adding that all 10 injuries were not life-threatening.

The sheriff’s department said that a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with attempted homicide.

Police said that an argument at the Cabana Live club in Sanford escalated into gunshots just after midnight Sunday morning. The gunman was apprehended by venue security, police added.

Dell, a breakout star as a rookie in the Texans offense last season, is in “good spirits” following the shooting, the team said.

There have been 129 mass shootings in the country so far in 2024, according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

